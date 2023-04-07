Stress and anxiety can hit the best of us — but how can we fight back to ease those overwhelming feelings?

Luckily, gummies made specifically for relaxation are a natural (and delicious) way to calm nerves and ease feelings of anxiousness. They’re also great if you just need to help wind yourself down at night to get a deep, restful sleep.

If you need to reset and calm yourself, or you know somebody special in your life that could use some relaxation of their own, we’ve compiled a list of the best gummies for relaxation.

10 Best Gummies for Relaxing

These gummies promote relaxation to help you get through tough times. Plus they can be great gifts.

Best Overall CBD Gummies: CBDistillery Gummies Mix Pack

Pros:

Includes two different types of gummies

30mg of CBD per gummy

Nighttime gummies include melatonin

Cons:

None that we could find

CBDistillery is one of the most popular CBD brands on the market. Known for their high-quality products and commitment to education, their products are also third-party lab tested so you always know what you’re getting is top-notch.

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious way to take your CBD, look no further than CBDistillery’s Gummies Mix Pack. This pack includes both CBD Anytime and CBD Nighttime Gummies, so you can enjoy the benefits of CBD any time of day or night.

Each gummy contains a pre-measured 30mg serving of CBD, with 2mg of melatonin included in the Nighttime gummies to help you drift off to dreamland.

Users of this gummy love them, noting that they help them relax and destress. Overall, they’re very satisfied with the gummies and highly recommend them.

Best for Beginners: Diet Smoke CBD Gummies

Pros:

Two delicious flavors

10 mg of CBD per gummy

Made with all natural ingredients

Cons:

Might be too low of a dose from some

With only 10mg of CBD per gummy, Diet Smoke’s CBD Gummies are perfect for newbies who are just getting started (or when you just want a small dose to ease your nerves or help you relax).

Made in the USA, these gummies are 100% legal and third-party lab tested for accuracy and quality. And with 60 gummies per jar, you’ll have plenty to last you until your next batch.

These gummies come in two delicious flavors — watermelon and peach — and users note that not only do they taste and smell delicious, but they’re great for both stress relief and as a sleep aid.

Best For Nighttime: Extract Labs PM Formula CBN Gummies

Pros:

Made with all natural ingredients

30 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBN per gummy

Promotes relaxation and calmness

Cons:

Assorted flavors rather than choosing your favorite

Extract Labs is committed to providing high-quality products. Founded by veteran Craig Henderson, Extract Labs has grown to be one of the most popular CBD companies on the market. Their products are third-party lab tested and they offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee.

The PM Formula CBN Gummies are the perfect way to relax at bedtime. Each gummy contains 30mg of CBD and 10mg of CBN, and comes in a delicious variety of flavors. So unwind, relax and let these gummies help you get a good night’s sleep.

People who use this product say that the gummies are effective and taste great. They like that it helps with anxiety and sleep. However, some people do not like the taste of the gummies. Overall, this is a great product for those who are looking for a natural way to relax.

Best Vegan Option: Zatural Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Pros:

Made with all natural ingredients and vegan

20 mg of CBD per gummy

Aids with mood, discomfort and sleep

Cons:

At time of publication, cannot currently ship to Idaho

Zatural only sources its extensive list of products from trusted sources in the U.S. and worldwide. Each product is organically grown and free from harmful chemicals and additives. Zatural subjects its products to third-party testing to ensure that they are safe.

Made with organic, full spectrum CBD oil, each gummy contains 20mg of CBD and less than 0.3% THC. That means you’ll get all the benefits of CBD without the psychoactive effects of THC. These gummies are a fun and easy way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine.

People who take the Zatural gummies think that they are helping them feel better than ever. They say that the gummies are easy to take and that they taste great. If you’re looking for a high-quality CBD gummy, Zatural Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are a solid option.

Best Daily Gummies: Charlotte’s Web Daily Wellness CBD Gummies

Pros:

Made with all natural ingredients

15 mg of CBD per gummy

Supports a sense of calm for focus

Helps to maintain healthy sleep cycles

Cons:

Only one flavor

Charlotte’s Web is a CBD company committed to providing high-quality products. Their products are third-party lab tested and they offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee.

The Charlotte’s Web Daily Wellness gummies are a delicious and easy way to get your daily CBD. Formulated with natural ingredients, they help you manage everyday stress, recover from exercise-induced inflammation, maintain regular sleep cycles, and more. Made with organic full-spectrum hemp extract from proprietary Charlotte’s Web hemp genetics, they’re an eco-friendly, supercritical CO2 extraction process.

People who use this product say that the gummies are effective and taste great. They appreciate that the product is made with all natural ingredients and that it contains a good amount of CBD. Overall, they are very satisfied with the gummies and would recommend them to others. If you’re looking for a CBD gummy that can help you relax, Charlotte’s Web Daily Wellness gummies are a great option.

Best For Sleep: Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Sleep

Pros:

A great alternative to traditional sleep aids

30 mg of CBD, 3 mg of CBN and 1 mg of THC

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

The gummies are more expensive than some other CBD products on the market.

Joy Organics’ mission is to improve the lives of people and pets through the power of CBD. The company’s products are third-party lab tested and made with organic, Colorado-grown hemp. Joy Organics is a family-owned and operated business.

Made with premium full spectrum hemp extract, each gummy contains a blend of cannabinoids and terpenes that are designed to promote feelings of calm and relaxation. Although the THC content is potent enough to produce some mild effects, it’s not enough to cause intoxication. So you’ll be able to enjoy a good night’s sleep without worrying about waking up feeling groggy or tired.

Reviews of these gummies are glowing. People are saying that the CBD Gummies for Sleep are helping them get a full night’s rest without any of the grogginess or side effects that come with other sleep aids. They appreciate that the gummies are made with natural ingredients and that they are vegan and gluten-free.

Best Extra Strength Gummies: Sunday Scaries Extra Strength CBD Gummies

Pros:

Can help calm the mind

25 mg CBD per gummy

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Only one flavor option

If you’re looking for a high-strength CBD gummy, Extra Strength CBD Gummies from Sunday Scaries are a great option. Made with full spectrum CBD oil, each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD. That’s one of the best concentrations of CBD available in a gummy. Sunday Scaries Extra Strength CBD Gummy Bears are designed to alleviate the immense pressure that comes from daily stress.

According to the reviews, these are great gummies for people who are on the go and living hectic lives. Which seems to describe just about everybody. Fans say that these gummies help them feel more relaxed and less stressed.

Best For Deep Sleep: Medterra Sleep Tight Gummies

Pros:

Includes natural sleep enhancers 5HTP and melatonin

Non-GMO and THC free

Uses CBD isolate

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Medterra’s CBD oil is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. The company offers a variety of CBD products, including tinctures, capsules, topicals, and gummies. Medterra’s products are available online and in stores nationwide.

Formulated with premium CBD and calming herbs like chamomile, passionflower and lemon balm, these gummies can help prepare your body for a good night’s sleep. Medterra also added natural sleep enhancers like L-theanine, 5HTP and melatonin to help reduce potential interruptions and promote great sleep.

Users are raving over these gummies, with ratings averaging out to 4.5 out of 5 starts. They are saying that the Sleep Tight gummies help them to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night. If you’re looking for a CBD product to help with sleep, Medterra’s Sleep Tight gummies are a great option!

Best Potent Sleep Aid: Just CBD Gummies for Sleep

Pros:

Sourced from American-grown industrial hemp

8 mg melatonin per serving

3rd party lab tested for quality and safety

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

CBD Gummies for Sleep from Just CBD are the best choice for those looking for a CBD gummy with melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate sleep, and taking it in gummy form makes it easy to take before bedtime.

Just CBD’s gummies are also infused with CBD oil, which has been shown to help with anxiety, insomnia, and pain relief. With a delicious flavor and all-natural ingredients, these gummies are a great way to get your nightly dose of CBD.

With over 1,600 online reviews averaging out to a 5-star rating, it’s clear that customers are highly satisfied with these gummies. They say that the gummies are helping them get great sleep and that they’re much more relaxed during the day. Many reviewers also appreciate that JustCBD’s gummies are American-grown and third-party lab tested for quality and safety.

What Is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it is one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive effects, meaning it will not get you high. CBD is often used for its potential health benefits, such as reducing anxiety, relieving pain, and improving sleep.

Types of CBD

When browsing through CBD products you will likely see different types, including broad-spectrum CBD, full-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.

Broad spectrum CBD refers to products that contain all of the cannabinoids except THC. This type of CBD is ideal for those who want the potential benefits of all cannabinoids but do not want to consume any THC.

Full spectrum CBD refers to products that contain all of the cannabinoids, including THC. Full spectrum CBD may provide more potent effects due to what is known as the “entourage effect,” which refers to the synergistic effects of all cannabinoids working together.

CBD isolate refers to products that contain only CBD, with no other cannabinoids. CBD isolate is often used to make products that are higher in concentration, such as edibles or topicals.

What is CBD used for?

CBD is often used for its potential health benefits, such as reducing anxiety, relieving pain, and improving sleep. Some people also use it to counteract the psychoactive effects of THC. CBD is being studied for its potential use in treating various medical conditions, such as epilepsy, cancer, and chronic pain.

How to Choose CBD Gummies

When it comes to choosing CBD gummies, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind. First, it’s important to make sure that the gummies you select contain pure CBD oil. There are a lot of products on the market that claim to be CBD gummies, but many of them actually contain very little CBD. Second, you’ll want to choose a product that contains no more than 0.3% THC. This is the legal limit for THC in the United States, and it’s important to make sure that your gummies fall within this limit.

Third, you’ll want to consider the dosage of CBD in each gummy. Most products on the market contain between 5 and 30 milligrams of CBD. If you’re new to CBD, it’s best to start with a lower dose and increase it gradually over time. Finally, make sure that the gummies you select are third-party tested for purity and potency. This will ensure that you’re getting a high-quality product.

When you keep these factors in mind, you can be sure that you’ll find the perfect CBD gummies for your needs.

How to Take CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are taken orally, just like any other type of candy. To take a CBD gummy, simply remove it from the packaging and eat it like you would any other piece of candy. There is no need to refrigerate CBD gummies, and they can be stored at room temperature.

CBD gummies typically come in packages of 20, although some brands offer larger packages. Each gummy typically contains between 5 and 30 milligrams of CBD.

When taking CBD gummies for the first time, it’s best to start with a low dose and increase it gradually over time. This will allow you to see how your body reacts to the CBD and find the perfect dose for your needs.

When you take CBD gummies you can expect to feel the effects within 30 to 60 minutes. The effects of CBD typically last for 4 to 6 hours, although they may last longer in some people.

Other Products to Consider

Taking CBD is an excellent way to help manage stress, pain, and anxiety. However, it isn’t the only product you should consider for these ailments.

For stress, consider taking something like ashwagandha. This herb has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries and can help to promote calmness and reduce stress levels.

For pain, cayenne pepper may be a helpful option. This spice contains capsaicin, which is known for its pain-relieving properties. You can find cayenne pepper in many topical creams and ointments.

If you’re looking for an all-natural way to relax, try taking a bath with lavender oil. This essential oil is well-known for its calming and soothing effects. Adding a few drops of lavender oil to your bath can help you unwind after a long day.

There are many other products out there that can help you relax and manage stress, pain, and anxiety. These are just a few of the most popular options. Be sure to talk to your doctor before taking any new supplements or medications.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

CBD is legal in the United States as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC. CBD products with higher THC levels are only legal in states with recreational or medical marijuana laws.

How do I take CBD?

There are many ways to take CBD, but the most popular method is via CBD gummies. You can simply eat a CBD gummy like you would any other type of gummy bear.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD will not make you high. THC is the compound in marijuana that causes the psychoactive effects, but CBD is non-psychoactive.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

Most drug tests are looking for THC, not CBD, so unless the test is specifically designed to look for CBD, it’s unlikely that it will show up on a drug test. However, we always recommend talking to your employer before taking any CBD products.

What are the Best CBD Gummies for You?

The best CBD gummies for you are the ones that will help you relax, especially during busy and stressful times of year. With so many different gummies available out there, it doesn’t hurt to do a little comparison. You don’t have to stick with the same gummies. Try different products out until you find the ones that help you meet your relaxation and sleep goals.