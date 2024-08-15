Multiple arrests have been made amid the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death nearly 10 months after he died from the acute effects of the drug ketamine.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Thursday, August 15, that multiple law enforcement agencies have executed search warrants, as well as seized computers, phones and other electronic equipment to determine who supplied Matthew with the ketamine before he died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023.

Prior to his death, Matthew had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy to treat anxiety and depression. His last therapy session was a week and a half before his death, which meant the ketamine he overdosed on wasn’t supplied by his doctor.

The ketamine that Matthew ingested was not legally prescribed, which led authorities to conduct a criminal investigation into who supplied him with the drugs.

Five people were reportedly charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, a federal source told ABC News. The initial source of supply allegedly came from two doctors. However, the federal officials believe the drugs were too expensive and Matthew found new people to supply the drug. While the suspects’ names have not been revealed, one of the alleged suppliers is a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles.”

The search warrant revealed text messages in which the suspects discussed the ketamine that Matthew wanted and how they would get it to him, according to the source. Additionally, they spoke about the price of the ketamine and how Matthew would pay for it.

The recent string of arrests come after In Touch exclusively reported that Brooke Mueller had been questioned “multiple” times by authorities in connection to Matthew’s death investigation. Despite her involvement in the investigation, Brooke, 46, was not arrested.

Brooke was not home when police arrived with a search warrant at the sober living residence she had been residing at in May. However, a source said she was “completely cooperative” once she returned and her iPhone and a laptop were seized from her.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider shared at the time. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

Meanwhile, the source explained that Brooke and Matthew “met in rehab” and they “formed an unexpected friendship.”

Matthew had been open about his struggles with addiction over the years, and even discussed his attempts of sobriety in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

After the investigation was revealed, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Matthew’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, was a driving force in learning who supplied the Fools Rush In actor with ketamine.

“Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew’s death,” the source shared in late June. “Because Keith is involved, getting on the phone and calling people himself, the chances of there being real criminal consequences in this case have skyrocketed and Matthew’s whole family is leaning on Keith’s expertise as an investigator and, crucially, as somebody who can communicate with the authorities in a trusted, respectful manner.”