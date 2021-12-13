In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The decision to take out a mortgage isn’t a small one, so it’s important to consider all your variables and really understand your best option before sealing the deal. While being real estate-savvy goes a long way toward making smart mortgage decisions, let’s be honest, not all of us are confident in our savviness in this subject.

Thankfully, you’re in the right place to let the experts break it down in a concise, digestible, and comprehensive way. Refily is a go-to destination to assuage all of your home financing stresses. In this article, we’ll be giving you a short and sweet Mortgage 101 crash course covering mortgage points and credits. We’ll break down what they are, and in what circumstances buyers should utilize each. We promise it’ll be well worth it!

At the most basic level, points and credits are two different ways to leverage your current financial situation to best meet your long-term goals. Points and credits allow the buyer to make a tradeoff between upfront fees and interest rates. While buyers with less principal capital to put towards a down-payment might be willing to incur higher interest rates, the opposite may be true for buyers willing to put down more initial capital to lower the long-term costs of interest.

Points, which are also known as discount points, will lower interest rates in exchange for the buyer paying more upfront. These may come in handy for lenders who are planning on keeping their loan for a long time, to reduce the total amount of interest payments. Points are calculated as a percentage of the full amount of the loan. So, each one percent of the loan is equal to one point. On a $100,000 loan, one point is equal to $1,000. Buyers can buy points in integrals of full points as well.

Credits, also known as lender credits, will lower the buyers closing costs in exchange for presenting a higher interest rate. Credits can also be given as an incentive unconnected to interest rates, like as a promotion or to compensate for a mishap on the lenders end. However when used in conjunction with interest rates, they work in the opposite way as points. That is to say, each credit converts to percentage point of a loan that will reduce the upfront costs.

When considering how points and credits will accompany your mortgage decision, always be sure to make note of how your interest rates will be affected. The amount that an interest rate will be affected will depend on the lender, current market conditions, and the type of loan. This is one of the reasons it is important to shop around for different lenders.

