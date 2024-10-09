Mob Wives star Karen Gravano is dropping bombshells about working with Harvey Weinstein.

Karen, 52, spoke to Mob Wives creator Jennifer Graziano about the experience of pitching the show to Harvey Weinstein’s production company in an exclusive clip of the “Straightened Out” podcast.

“Marvin calls and says to me, ‘Jen come meet David [Glasser],” Jennifer explained, noting David was the number two person at the Weinstein company. “I’m like, ‘I can’t, I’m with the girls,’ [and] he’s like, ‘Oh just bring them,’ I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah f–k it, just bring them.’”

Jen, with Renee Graziano by her side, explained that the meeting happened at the celebrity hotspot Nobu, and within 30 seconds, David exclaimed, “This is a show. We need to make a show out of this.”

“I’m like ‘Yeah, you passed on that show’ and he’s like, ‘No the f–k I didn’t,’” she continued. “Turns out Harvey’s L.A. office passed on it … Barbara passed on it but in her mind, she didn’t think it was commercial enough to get advertised, so she was taking a business standpoint from it.”

“Whether as Harvey is more the creative genius that he is, you can’t take that away from him,” Jen continued.

Karen joked that they were “in bed” with Harvey but added, “He never tried to f–k me.”

“I don’t think we fit the protocol but I never had issues with Harvey,” Karen explained. “Whatever it was, it was but he took the show.”

The show Mob Wives premiered in April 2011 and aired on VH1 for six seasons, concluding in 2016. The show centered on the lives of several women in Staten Island, whose family members and husbands had been arrested and imprisoned for their involvement in crimes linked to the Italian-American Mafia.

Getty

Jennifer and Renee, 56, are pulling the curtain on their experience on set on their new podcast and that includes working with the disgraced media mogul.

Weinstein was convicted of sex crimes in the New York legal system in 2022, including third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. In April 2024, the conviction was overturned after the high court ruled that trial judge James Burke had wrongly permitted testimony from three women whose allegations were not part of the criminal case. Weinstein remains incarcerated, awaiting a retrial.

However, Weinstein is also incarcerated following his 2022 conviction for rape in California, where he was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2023.

The accusations Weinstein faced in court weren’t the only allegations against him. In 2017, actress Rose McGowan was among many who publicly accused the Kill Bill producer of rape. Salma Hayek also claimed that he sexually harassed her and pressured her into filming a sex scene. While Nicole Kidman stated she was never assaulted by Weinstein, she revealed that she “purposely kept [her] distance” due to his temper and expressed support for the women who spoke out.

“As I’ve stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce,” the Big Little Lies star, 57, said. “We need to eradicate this behavior.”

Despite that, the producer has long maintained his innocence. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister told The New Yorker in 2017. “With respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”