Dropping rhymes. Mod Wives alum Drita D’Avanzo took to Instagram to show off her rap skills and tease some new music. The 44-year-old brunette beauty was spitting bars for her fans behind the wheel on Sunday, March 1, just two weeks after her drug and gun charges were dropped.

“#Yes Never lay down … [wink face] this is for those that can appreciate,” Drita captioned the video with fire emojis. The beauty gave a shout-out to rapper Fat Joe since she put her own spin on his hit song “Yes” featuring Cardi B and Anuel AA. She also revealed she has some music in the works. “#getready because I have something on the way … and you will be seeing me more often … #chargesdropped #timetowork #ladyboss.”

In the comments of her video, fans expressed how excited they are for her to release new tunes. “Oh snap. Look at Drita!! Spit that s–t gurl [sic],” one user wrote. “Look different, luvin [sic] it.” Another added, “Stop playing with us!!! Drop that heat,” with a few fire emojis. “That rap just hit different after all charges were dropped,” a third chimed in.

The Staten Island native was facing some serious legal issues over the past few months. She and her husband, Lee D’Avanzo, were arrest in December 2019 after cops raided their home. Drita was facing 10 charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. Since then, the charges against her were dropped in February 2020.

“Ms. D’Avanzo was not the intended target of the warrant,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gamberg, according to the New York Daily News. “We believe it’s appropriate that the charges against her be dismissed in the interest of justice.”

Drita’s husband is still facing legal troubles. While Lee pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on March 3, it looks like she is staying positive and focusing on her music career. “Just want to thank everybody that had sent well wishes for me and my family [red heart emoji]. And for those that didn’t and had negative sh [sic] to say [middle finger emoji] [middle finger emoji],” Drita wrote on Instagram after the charges were dropped. “Time to focus on positive things [raised fist emoji] [folded hands emoji].” Can’t wait to see what you do, girl!