Want to tell your BFF that she’s a queen but can’t find the words? Do you dream of serenading the crush next door but can’t hit the right notes? Don’t you worry your pretty little heart out — M&M’S Messages, now with playlists on Spotify, are here to spread the love with hilarious quotes and epic playlists designed to create the perfect harmony of treats and beats.

Cause let’s keep it real, nothing brings people together like M&M’S and top hits.

Here’s a taste of the good stuff:

SO YOU HAD A BAD DAY

“Emotional Support Candy” pairs best with a playlist of supportive songs on Spotify for the friend who is having a not-so-great day, month or maybe year!

GIRLS WHO SLAY ALL DAY

Let your favorite co-worker know that she is a boss with the “Slay Girl” M&M’S Message paired with a powerful female artist playlist.

BREAKUP REMEDY

‘Cause, he really wasn’t all that. Send your pal a pick-me-up with the “He Wasn’t Even That Cute” M&M’S Message along with a playlist that pumps up all the single folks.

THE ONES WE MISS

Tell your friends you miss them oh so much by sharing the “Thanks for Being As Awesome As I Am” M&M’S Message paired with an upbeat playlist.

OMG THEY MIGHT BE THE ONE

Roses are red. Violets are blue. We stink at writing poems. And we bet you do too. So share a romantic playlist and share the “I’d Stop Swiping for You” M&M’S Message with your new boo.

THE WFH GURU

For the one ready for the weekend… snag the “Have a Great Day Pretending to Do Work” M&M’S Message that pairs perfectly with the “Like a Boss” playlist.

GOOD VIBES ONLY

The “Let’s Turn It Up! (Just Not Too Loud)” M&M’S Message is perfect to get hyped up, even if just staying home.

LET M SAY IT. LET SPOTIFY PLAY IT. Find M&M’S Messages on shelves at retailers nationwide for a limited time or order on MMS.com/messages.