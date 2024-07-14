Miranda Lambert gave her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, a shout-out as one of the cowriters on her latest song “Dammit Randy.” She honored Brendan in a July 12 Instagram video, less than three weeks after he was seen dancing with another woman at a bar.

“‘Dammit Randy’ I wrote with Jon Randall and my husband Brendan,” Miranda, 40, shared. “He got a cut on the record, so he will not shut up about it, which is very funny.”

She then went on to share the story behind writing the song. “We were talking about making this new album with a new record label family with Big Loud and with Republic and we were going to the studio the very next day to start the record,” the country star explained. “And Jon and I were doing pre-production at the house in Austin, having some tequila, and we started talking about how excited we were to have a new family that was excited about the music and all about the art. Me and Jon have a saying together that we’ll say, ‘Dammit Randy,’ because his name is actually Randy, and we were talking about the journey from going from a place where you didn’t feel super supported to a place where you did. And so ‘Dammit Randy’ was born and the rest is history.”

At the end of June, videos surfaced online of Brendan, 32, dancing with several other women at Miranda’s bar Casa Rosa. Miranda was nowhere in sight in the clips, which were posted by a TikTok user with the caption, “Miranda Lambert, come get your man.”

While the “Over You” singer has not publicly addressed the situation, one of the women in the video exclusively told In Touch that Brendan did not cross a line. She said she and her friends asked Brendan to take a photo with the bride-to-be in their group and later ended up in the roped-off section of the bar where he was hanging out.

“I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened,” she admitted. “We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

She also insisted that Brendan never said anything “inappropriate” and added, “There was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing, and talking.”

Miranda met Brendan in 2018 while he was working as a police officer in New York City. She was performing with her band Pistol Annies on Good Morning America when they first crossed paths. They married less than three months later in January 2019 and Miranda shared the news with fans that Valentine’s Day. Brendan has a child from a previous relationship, but he and Miranda do not have any kids together.

The Grammy winner was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 until 2015.