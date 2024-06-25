Miranda Lambert‘s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was caught on video at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, sharing PDA with several women while the country crooner was nowhere in sight.

Brendan, 32, was seen wearing a white tank top and dancing closely with a brunette in a denim dress. The woman was later seen grinding against his crotch while they had some sexy dance moves.

The pair also hugged but the PDA didn’t stop there. The former New York City police officer was also seen hugging a blonde whose back was to the camera as they had an intimate conversation. At one point, the woman put her hands up against Brendan’s face as they talked.

The video was shared by a TikTok user .paynes on Monday, June 24, with “Miranda Lambert, come get your man” written across it. Fans were divided about whether or not Brendan crossed a line and if Miranda, 40, was there to see it all.

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Some people thought the blonde in question was Miranda, but another TikTok video posted by the same user showed her face and it was not the “Kerosene” singer. She also didn’t have the Texas native’s noticeable arm tattoos.

Others in the original video questioned whether or not it was actually Brendan, but .paynes shared another TikTok post of the Staten Island, New York, native close up wearing the same shirt he was seen dancing in.

By the final video, many fans were convinced something was going on between Brendan and a woman who was not Miranda.

“I knew that wasn’t her!!! And I’ve seen people say he wouldn’t do this in HER bar … But yet here he is, in her bar, doing it! I get dancing is not cheating but that one girl was GRINDING on him,” one user commented.

“Wild for him to publicly humiliate her like this,” another person wrote, while one fan left the comment, “Divorce announcement in 1…2…3.”

Others were a little more forgiving, with one user writing, “Guys he’s out with friends stop starting drama.”

So far, neither Miranda nor Brendan have publicly commented on the video.

The couple married on January 16, 2019, after a whirlwind two-month romance. They met after Brendan worked security when Miranda’s country group, Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America on November 2, 2018.

“My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” Miranda told The New York Times in October 2019. “They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me.”

“My security guy Tom, he was in on it too,” she continued. “He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.'”

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

The last time Brendan appeared on his wife’s Instagram page was on June 7, in a tribute to one of her dogs who had died. In a carousel of photos of her pet, a snapshot of Brendan and Miranda cuddling the pooch was shown.

The last true post about the couple on her page came on May 1, when the “Wranglers” songstress wrote, “City & Country go Cali at Stagecoach,” along with a set of photos showing her in denim country costumes while he wore a smart white shirt and pants.