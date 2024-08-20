Miranda Lambert revealed she is determined to work through any issues she and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, may have in their marriage.

While appearing on the Monday, August 19, episode of Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Miranda, 40, reflected on her marriage to Brendan, 32, after he made headlines for dancing with other women at her bar in June.

“Brenda’s just very honest. I mean, he’s a harsh New Yorker and I like that because he just tells it like it is. He doesn’t sugarcoat. He doesn’t … he calls me on my s–t,” she said. “And I want someone like that in my life.”

Despite admitting that Brendan can be tough on her, Miranda added that her husband is also very “supportive” of her.

After Bunnie, 44, spoke about the effort she puts into her marriage with husband Jelly Roll, Miranda added that she and Brendan are just as determined to work through the issues in their marriage.

“I told him, like, ‘I’m a ninja for you. Like, I will fight through anything with you.’ And I feel like that’s so important,” Miranda said about a past conversation she had with Brendan, whom she married in 2019. “I think, you know, going through other relationships, you learn through those things and you learn what’s important and you learn about communication and what you did do and what you didn’t do.”

Miranda added that she went into her and Brendan’s marriage with a “strong sense” of what she wanted for herself and what she wanted to be for her partner. She added that she and Brendan communicate through their needs so that there is no sense of resentment between them.

The “Wranglers” singer opened up about her marriage nearly two months after a video of Brendan dancing with other women went viral.

After the clip made its way around social media, one of the women involved in the scandal insisted that nothing inappropriate happened with Brendan. During an exclusive interview with In Touch, the woman – who asked to remain anonymous – explained that her group of friends first approached Brendan to take a photo with him.

“Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun,” she recalled. “He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

She then added that “there was never anything inappropriate said” during the evening, and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

“He was not flirty,” the woman continued. “The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other’s ear, it was hard to hear anything. He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left. Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”