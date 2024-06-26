Miranda Lambert has “warned” her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, about “embarrassing her” before he was spotted packing on the PDA with other women, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“There’s absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, adding that Brendan, 32, has likely “gotten an earful” from Miranda, 40.

The drama began when a video was uploaded to TikTok on Monday, June 24, which showed Brendan wrapping his arm around a woman as he spoke into her ear at his wife’s bar, Casa Rosa, in Nashville. The clip then cut to a shot of the unknown woman grinding in front of him, while the pair later hugged. Additionally, Brendan was also seen having a deep conversation with a second woman who was not his wife.

“She loves Brendan and takes their marriage seriously, so I know she’s upset [about] this,” the insider continues about the “Hell on Heels” singer. “Brendan has a cheating past that she’s very well aware of, which is why they discussed it at length before they were married.”

The source adds that Miranda “trusts” Brendan, though “these videos of him hugging on women and letting them get handsy with him are very embarrassing.” The insider shares that his actions are particularly embarrassing “because it happened at her bar and everyone in town is talking about it.”

“I’m not sure who the women are, but if Miranda was with him I’m sure he wouldn’t be acting that way,” the source concludes. “It’s inappropriate, disrespectful and Miranda deserves better. I’m sure Brendan is in the dog house, and rightfully so. He definitely crossed the line.”

While the clip has gone viral, neither Miranda nor Brendan have publicly commented on the matter.

The couple first met in 2018 when Brendan was working security at Good Morning America and Miranda was performing. They initially kept their romance out of the spotlight and privately tied the knot in January 2019.

One month later, Miranda announced they wed in a social media post. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote alongside photos from their wedding. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for … me.”

Brendan is already the father to son Landon, 4, though an insider exclusively told In Touch in May that the pair don’t plan to have children together.

“Miranda says her life is full without being a mom, and that she and Brendan are super happy just the way things are,” the source shared at the time. “She likes to say, ‘Never say never,’ but she’s 40, and right now kids just aren’t in her future.”

The insider added that Brendan would “love to have a baby with Miranda,” though “he respects her decision and loves her no matter what.” The source continued, “Something seems to be working. People didn’t think they’d last, and they’ve been married for over five years now!”