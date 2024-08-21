Miranda Lambert is still desperate to start a family with husband Brendan McLoughlin, but pals are urging her to wait and work on the marriage before adding a little one into the mix.

At the end of June, videos surfaced online of the former New York City cop, 32, dancing with several other women at Miranda’s bar Casa Rosa. Miranda, 40, was nowhere in sight in the clips, which were posted by a TikTok user with the caption, “Miranda Lambert, come get your man.”

While one of the women in the video exclusively told In Touch that Brendan did not cross a line, fans believed that there could be trouble in paradise between him and the country star.

“Miranda’s brushing off the rumors and sticking to the line that Brendan’s flirty behavior was one-off,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They’re happy now, and he’s piling on the charm, they’re enjoying romantic time and rekindling the spark and having a good, sexy time with lots of lavish dinners, sightseeing and fun hotel romps.”

In fact, on August 14, Miranda shared a handful of photos from their romantic Italian getaway, including loved-up snapshots of the two exploring Florence, cooking and sipping wine.

According to the In Touch source, “She had a nice time in Italy, and baby-making is now the priority.”

Gotham/GC Images

And it seems the “Tin Man” singer will do whatever it takes. “She definitely wants to go ahead and start a family with Brendan, ideally biologically, but she’s willing to go the surrogate route also,” the insider reveals.

When it comes to her friends, however, they are pointing out that “only a few weeks ago, he humiliated her,” the source says. “They’d like to see a sustained period of good behavior and see that she can trust him 100 percent before setting herself for potential heartbreak. The last thing she needs is to be raising a baby by herself.”

While the “Over You” singer did not publicly address the flirty situation at the bar, one of the women in the video exclusively told In Touch that she and her friends asked Brendan to take a photo with the bride-to-be in their group. They later ended up in the roped-off section of the bar where he was hanging out.

“I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened,” she admitted. “We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

Miranda met Brendan in 2018 while he was working as a police officer in New York City. She was performing with her band Pistol Annies on Good Morning America when they first crossed paths. They married less than three months later in January 2019, and Miranda shared the news with fans that Valentine’s Day. Brendan has a child from a previous relationship, but he and Miranda do not have any kids together.