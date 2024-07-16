Miranda Lambert Scolds Fans Not Paying Attention to Concert

Miranda Lambert told members of the audience to get with the program or leave after she noticed concertgoers weren’t paying attention to her set at the Under the Big Sky music festival on July 13.

“I can see that your head is not turned the right way, which is this way,” the “Tequila Does” singer, 40, said on the mic as she gave the crowd a stern look in a video posted via TikTok the following day.

Miranda’s tone shifted to a lighter tone as she continued, “So, if you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else. If you came to sing and hear some country music and drink some beer and raise some hell, we’re doing that tonight. Are we clear?”

The crowd seemed to agree with the country star as they held their cowboy hats in the air and screamed in solidarity.

Miranda finished her intermission speech by pointing to someone in the audience and asked, “Are we done with our drama yet?”

“Fighting is not OK. And it’s always the girls. We get crazy!” she joked with a giggle. “Cheers, everybody. I’m gonna wait it out. This looks like a good time for a drink, y’all.”

Unfortunately, the “Bluebird” artist’s bedazzled tumbler cup was empty and a crew member quickly ran on stage to present her with a fresh beverage.

Although the audience didn’t seem to care that Miranda publicly displayed her annoyance, some fans slammed her in the comments section for her strict rules during her performances.

Getty

“This is disgusting behavior. These artist live off the FANS money …” one person wrote, while a second person commented, “Wow Remember who put you on that stage. She is such a Karen treats fans like crap.”

Meanwhile, others enjoyed Miranda’s sassy pants and one person even thought that her rant was a part of the show since she’s popular for speaking her mind.

“I was here for this and I literally thought it was her new ‘bit’ that she did at each show since she went so viral the first time,” a third person wrote.

Miranda made headlines last summer after she stopped her set while singing “Tin Man” in Las Vegas and reprimanded a fan for taking a selfie.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec, I’m sorry,” she said. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all.”

Like her recent show at the Montana-based music festival, the audience seemingly approved her message by filling the venue with roars.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” Adela Calin, one of the concertgoers, said during an interview with NBC News on July 17, 2023. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain, but we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”