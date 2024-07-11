Miranda Lambert Says 'Goodbye' to What's Not 'Serving' Her

Sending a message? Miranda Lambert shared a cryptic “goodbye” post on social media weeks after husband Brendan McLoughlin was seen dancing with other women at her bar in Nashville.

The country singer, 40, took to TikTok on Wednesday, July 10, to share a photo of herself standing in front of a tour bus and holding up a hand as if she was waving goodbye at the camera. Over the slide, she wrote, “This is your sign to …”

“… say goodbye to anything that isn’t serving you anymore,” she wrote over the second slide, which was a photo of a grass trail between two fences.

In the caption, Miranda added, “Sometimes the grass is actually greener on the other side …” She set the video to her new song “Dammit Randy,” which was cowritten by Brendan, 32.

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer’s video came just over three weeks after her husband was caught on video dancing with a group of women at Miranda’s Casa Rosa bar while the crooner was nowhere in sight. Videos circulated on TikTok on June 24 of the former New York City police officer dancing closely with a brunette woman in a denim dress, and the same woman was later seen grinding on him.

However, the mystery woman, who chose to remain anonymous, exclusively told In Touch on June 26 that the encounter with Brendan was completely “innocent.”

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” she said. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

Miranda Lambert/TikTok

The woman explained that she and her friends ended up “near the roped-off section” and asked Brendan “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be.”

“He said of course, and we thanked him,” the bar patron continued. “Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

The woman insisted that “there was never anything inappropriate said” between anyone and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

“He was not flirty,” she said. “The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other’s ear, it was hard to hear anything. He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left. Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

In regards to the video footage of her and Brendan, which also showed her putting her hands on his face, she said she wasn’t “sure why” she did that.

“I just have a tendency to do that at times without even realizing,” the woman said. “It’s a silly, unconscious habit that I have, and I am responsible for how that may have appeared to the outside world. I never intended it suggestively, probably more ‘motherly,’ as that’s who I am, but that isn’t something that should reflect badly on him at all.”

The bargoer concluded that she and her friends were “grateful” for Brendan’s kindness that night.

“It’s sad that he and Miranda are dealing with all of this for no reason,” she said.

Though Miranda, who married Brendan in January 2019 after two months together, has yet to publicly comment on the scandal, a source exclusively told In Touch on June 26 that he has likely “gotten an earful” from her in private.

“There’s absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media,” the insider said. “She loves Brendan and takes their marriage seriously, so I know she’s upset [about] this.”