Miranda Lambert reunited with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, after a video went viral of him dancing and being affectionate with other women.

The “Wranglers” singer, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 18, to share selfies with friend Gwen Sebastian and her mother, Bev Lambert, as well as a final photo with Brendan, 32, as they attended an Austin FC match.

“Tell me you’re from Texas without telling me you’re from Texas,” she wrote alongside the photos.

Miranda also shared the same photos with her friend and mother in a TikTok post, though noticeably left her snapshot with Brendan out of the slideshow.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

She uploaded the posts nearly one month after a video of Brendan dancing with another woman circulated on TikTok. He was caught dancing with a brunette in a denim dress at Miranda’s Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, and she was captured grinding against his crotch.

The former New York City police officer, who married Miranda in 2019, was also seen hugging a blonde woman, who put her hands up against Brendan’s face as they appeared deep in conversation.

After the video went viral, one of the women that Brendan was caught with insisted that their interaction was “innocent” during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the woman – who wanted to remain anonymous – recalled in an interview published on June 26. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

Her group ended up “near the roped-off section” and they asked Brendan “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be.” He agreed to take the photo, and the group eventually found their way into the roped-off section that Brendan was partying in.

“We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind,” she shared. “He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

The woman went on to state that nothing “inappropriate” happened and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

“He was not flirty,” she continued. “The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other’s ear, it was hard to hear anything. He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left. Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

After Brendan came under fire for the video, an additional source exclusively told In Touch that Miranda has “warned” Brendan about “embarrassing her” in public.

“There’s absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media,” the insider said, adding that he had likely “gotten an earful” from his wife.