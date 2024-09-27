Miranda Lambert ‘Raised’ Beauty ‘Bar’ for Brendan McLoughlin Marriage

Miranda Lambert’s looking sensational and putting the sizzle back in her troubled marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin, but she’s confident they’ll get through it with a little help from her glam squad.

“They’ve been through a rough time but Miranda’s ready to forgive and forget. Brendan’s got a lot of making up to do and the cheating scandal, as people are calling it, spurred Miranda to make some changes too,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “They’ve always had a physical connection, now Miranda’s raised the bar by dressing sexier, changing up her hair and makeup.”

But how far is the country star, 40, willing to go? According to the insider, “She’s never been one for plastic surgery, but word is she’s doing a little non-invasive stuff here and there.”

“She’s going for the blonde bombshell look and it’s working on Brendan like a tonic,” the source admits. “Bottom line, she wants to save her marriage and she wants to have a baby. Where there’s a will there’s a way is Miranda’s philosophy, and she means to get both.”

Miranda and Brendan, 32, who tied the knot in 2019, looked dapper and unbothered at red carpet award shows after his dancing scandal made headlines in June.

The pair most recently attended the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, September 26. Miranda made everyone stop in their tracks when she pulled up wearing a long-sleeve brown sequined gown that hugged her tiny waist and featured a plunging neckline. The “Wranglers” singer, who received the Country Icon award at the event, tied the look together with a chunky necklace that featured a gold chain and turquoise stones centered at her chest.

Miranda walked the carpet with Brendan, who donned an all-black ensemble with silver embellishments and buttons.

Neither Brendan nor Miranda have publicly addressed the videos of Brendan dancing with women inside her Nashville bar in June. However, the mystery woman from the videos exclusively told In Touch that the interaction was nothing more than friendly.

Getty

“He was not flirty. The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other’s ear, it was hard to hear anything. He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left,” the mystery woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said on June 26. “Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

One month later, a second source exclusively told In Touch that Miranda was “constantly worried” about Brendan’s behavior when she wasn’t around. However, a third insider claimed that the Grammy winner made “baby making” a “priority” after her romantic getaway to Italy in February.

“She definitely wants to go ahead and start a family with Brendan, ideally biologically, but she’s willing to go the surrogate route also,” insider No. 3 exclusively told In Touch in a story published on August 21, before revealing that Miranda’s friends weren’t keen on her plan.

“They’d like to see a sustained period of good behavior and see that she can trust him 100 percent before setting herself for potential heartbreak,” the third source continued. “The last thing she needs is to be raising a baby by herself.”