Miranda Lambert’s fans reacted to her new song after her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, came under fire for dancing with other women in a viral video.

The Texas native, 40, took to Instagram on July 21 to share a video teasing her new song, “Alimony.” In the clip, she and her bandmates danced around to the song as lyrics on the screen read, “If you’re gonna leave me in San Antone, remember the alimony.”

Shortly after she teased the song during a concert, one fan took to TikTok to speculate that she wrote the song about Brendan’s scandal. The social media user pointed out that several of the song’s lyrics seem to be about Brendan, 32, including lines about a “Stetson hat that you wear all the time,” “those real expensive rounds of golf” and “this diamond you’re still paying off.”

“Cause know that soon as you get caught, they’ll all be good as mine,” Miranda continued as she sang lines about contacting a lawyer.

After the TikTok user acknowledged that Miranda hadn’t revealed when she wrote the song, he noted the lyrics seemed to be inspired by recent events. “If you ask me, it sounds like she wrote that last week,” he said.

Several fans took to the comments section to agree. “This is classic Miranda doing it only like Miranda can. I just love her,” one person wrote. Another added, “Sounds like her answer to the video of him floating around. She don’t play. Love her!!”

“Wow, yeah this is quite coincidental,” a third fan chimed in as another commented, “She wrote it last week fo sure.”

However, others expressed their skepticism that she wrote the song about Brendan because she recently shared a photo with him via Instagram on July 18 and he is listed as a cowriter on her recent song “Dammit Randy.”

Miranda debuted the song just one month after a video of Brendan dancing with other women at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, circulated on TikTok. A mystery woman was seen grinding against his crotch, while another woman put her hands up against his face during a seemingly intimate conversation.

Shortly after the clips went viral, one woman featured in the clip insisted that their interactions with Brendan were “innocent” during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” she recalled. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

Omar Vega/WireImage

The group made their way to Brendan’s section of the bar, and he happily took photos with them. “We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind,” the woman – who asked to remain anonymous – continued. “He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

Despite the controversial videos, the woman claimed that nothing “inappropriate” happened and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”