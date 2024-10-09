Miranda’s broken heart? Just weeks after her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was caught on video dancing with women at a nightclub, Miranda Lambert has been dealt another blow: “She’s discovered he has a burner phone,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Apparently she now has even more reason to be worried.”

When the country crooner, 40, confronted Brendan, 33, about the phone, “he assured her she has nothing to worry about and there wasn’t anything duplicitous about the phone,” adds the source. “He said he purchased the prepaid phone a while back so he could make some business inquiries and forgot all about it. The question is: Does Miranda believe him?”