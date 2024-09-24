Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg reached a settlement with the real estate agent who sued him over alleged fraud weeks before they were set to face off at trial, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Brenton Davis, who filed suit in March 2023, informed the court that an agreement was drafted that “conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms” that will be completed within 45 days.

Brenton said he plans to file a request for dismissal no later than November 20. The court documents revealed the settlement was reached on September 20.

Per the deal, Josh, 38, will pay Brenton a total of $30,000. The first $10,000 will be paid within 30 days, the second $10,000 will be paid within 45 days and the final $10,000 will be paid within 60 days.

Michael Tullberg / Getty

The minute order from the hearing noted that both Josh and Brenton “verbally” agreed to the deal in front of the judge. In his lawsuit, Brenton accused Josh of fraud and breach of contract.

He said he has worked as a real estate agent since 2003, while Josh has been licensed since 2005. Brenton started working for Josh at Rodeo Realty in 2013.

He claimed that Josh told him he could find expired real estate listings on the Multiple Listing Services (MLS) database and contact the owner. Brenton claimed Josh said he could use “Flagg’s name” to contact the owners and Brenton would share 50 percent of any commissions obtained from sales.

In the suit, Brenton said he found an expired listing for a condo in West Hollywood, California, in February 2021.

The condo had been listed for $5.29 million. Brenton said he spoke to the owners and then introduced them to Josh. Josh ended up as the listing agent for the condo.

The home was sold for $4.8 million in April 2022. Brenton claimed Josh never paid him the promised commission. He accused the Million Dollar Listing star of never having any intention of paying him.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages, along with punitive damages, from Josh. For his part, Josh denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His lawyer argued that any damages suffered by Brenton were due to his own actions.

The Bravo star also argued there was no enforceable agreement between the parties.

On top of that, Josh argued that Brenton and his “activities” had “interfered with” his business relations with the customers and clientele. His response also noted that Brenton was “not entitled to accept any compensation for the listing” because it “would have been a violation,” due to him not being a licensed broker.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Josh has appeared on Million Dollar Listing since season 2 in 2008. He recently wrapped season 15 of the hit reality show.

Josh also revealed a new boyfriend on Instagram in June.

Earlier this month, he told the The Daily Dish the romance is “going very well.”

He added, “We’re enjoying our time going back and forth between LA and New York City.”