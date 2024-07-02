Now that Billy Ray Cyrus has kicked his young wife, Firerose, to the curb, sources exclusively tell In Touch he’s hoping to reconcile with his daughter Miley Cyrus.

The 62-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s divorce filings clearly state his May-December marriage with the 35-year-old Australian songbird soured his relationship with Miley.

“Miley loathed Firerose from the get-go when Billy started dating her four years ago,” confides an insider. “She told her dad Firerose was an opportunist who was taking him for a ride, and Billy got so angry he and Miley stopped talking to each other.

“But now he wants Firerose out of his life and Miley back in, and he’s even willing to put up with all her ‘I told-you-so’s!'”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Billy Ray’s court papers deny Firerose’s charges he was “abusive” and claims she begged him to take her back two days after he filed for divorce. He also alleges Firerose — whose birth name is Johanna Rose Hodges — never told him she’d been married before and tried to bleed his bank account dry.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray extended an olive branch to Miley, 31. On a recent social media post, he called the “Wrecking Ball” singer “a survivor and a true artist.”

And the In Touch source says she seems ready to patch things up with dad.

“Miley fully believes their estrangement is on her father, not her,” says the insider. “But with Firerose out of the picture, she’s willing to at least try to repair the damage and once again have a loving relationship with him.”