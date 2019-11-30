Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram / Instagram

She’s lookin’ good, y’all! Miley Cyrus showed off a totally fire outfit, as well as her healthy self, in a few Instagram Story photos posted on November 29. Needless to say, the 27-year-old looked really good amid her two back to back throat surgeries in October and November.

The blonde beauty rocked a seriously sexy striped crop top and paired it with a sleek pair of flares. She topped the look off with the pièce de résistance: a gorgeous blazer with the Rolling Stones’ classic mouth and tongue logo all over it. What a pattern! The dope ‘fit definitely ~fit~ her rock ‘n’ roll persona quite well.

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram / Instagram

The photos came just a day after Miley celebrated Thanksgiving with mom Tish Cyrus, boyfriend Cody Simpson, brother Trace Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus. The 19-year-old shared a sweet family snap from the holiday meal on November 28. “Extremely thankful for everyone at the table,” she wrote on Instagram, adding three black heart emojis. “(A very sober Thanksgiving staying hydrated.)”

It seems like the Cyrus fam has been all about wellness in the last few months. After Miley’s second throat surgery (with her first being back in October due to tonsillitis), she had a “silent” birthday party with family and friends in honor of her 27th on November 23.

“I will never forget my silent 27th birthday,” she wrote on a pic of herself in a plastic gold crown blowing out candles on a heart-shaped cake on her Instagram Story at the time. “Thanks to all my family and friends who made it so special!” Plus, she shared a sweet photo with Cody for the special day, too. “A silent birthday looks like this,” she wrote on a second photo of herself and her Australian singer boyfriend, 22, chowing down on some birthday dinner. “(I have an [app] that helps me communicate but it really botches the comedic timing.)”

The blond hunk also shouted out his girlfriend for her birthday on his Instagram. “Happy birthday baby,” he captioned a cute selfie video of the duo giggling into the mirror together. “Thanks for being you.”