Don’t mess with her freedom. Miley Cyrus debuted some new ink on Instagram with a powerful message. The 27-year-old’s fresh tattoo comes after her recent breakups with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

“Freedom,” read the tat on the knuckles of the starlet’s hand, which were covered in her signature rocker jewels. Tattoo artist Winter Stone took to Instagram to show off his single-needle artwork on the blonde beauty. Miley shared her new addition to her Instagram Story, writing, “Don’t f—k with my FREEDOM,” with a skull and crossbones emoji. Miley’s caption comes from her hit song “Mother’s Daughter.”

The catchy tune was released just two months prior to Miley and Liam’s public split, possibly foreshadowing what was to come. After just eight months of marriage, the two called it quits in early August. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Miley’s rep told People on August 10. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Courtesy winterstone/Instagram

Following the beauty’s split from Liam, 29, she quickly moved on to Kaitlynn, 31, who had recently split from her man of five years, Brody Jenner. Miley and Kaitlyn heated up fast before coming to an abrupt halt. During their fling, they were spotted out together jet-setting on the coast of Italy and spending time with friends.

After about two months of dating, the ladies called things off. “Miley’s fling with Kaitlynn was just what the doctor ordered after her breakup from Liam,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “Miley doesn’t burn bridges. They had a blast together and are going to remain friends.”

Currently, Miley has been linked to fellow singer Cody Simpson and it seems like they are the real deal. “Miley and Cody are old friends. Right now she needs someone she can trust and rely on and Cody is that guy, he gets her,” another source told In Touch exclusively. “He’s super sweet, tall and Australian — just like her ex Liam. So there’s that!” One thing is for sure, you can’t hold this chick down.