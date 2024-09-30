Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out for a date night at SoFi stadium as they shut down breakup rumors after videos linking the actor to Diddy’s notorious parties resurfaced.

Ashton, 46, and Mila, 41, were all smiles as they posed on the sidelines during the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 29. In the photo, the Open Season actor was draped in Bears’ gear, while his wife wore a white t-shirt, black flare pants and a jean jacket.

The outing comes more than a week after split rumors surged following resurfaced footage of Ashton laughing off a question about Diddy’s notorious parties in a 2019 Hot Ones segment, sparking public criticism over their friendship in the wake of the mogul’s arrest on sex trafficking charges.

The That ‘70s Show alum — who is a well-known advocate against human trafficking — was asked about his experience at Diddy’s parties, to which he candidly replied, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell.”

Smiling and pausing to consider his next statement, he recounted, “Can’t tell that one either … I’m cycling through them.” While it’s unclear exactly which events Ashton attended, he added, “Diddy party stories… strange stuff.”

The footage doesn’t reflect well on the sitcom actor and social media users were quick to question Ashton’s connection to the disgraced rapper. “The real question is why Diddy felt comfortable enough to invite Kutcher in the first place,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Sounds like a witness to me.”

Diddy, 54, was arrested on September 16 by Homeland Security and is currently being held without bond after pleading not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for prostitution. The arrest followed a months-long investigation that included raids of his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami. According to an indictment obtained by In Touch, the “Last Night” artist is accused of manipulating and luring women to participate in “Freak Offs,” which were organized events involving sexual activities with female victims and male commercial sex workers, from 2009 to the present day.

Law enforcement “seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” during the searches of his home, according to the paperwork.

The indictment also accused Diddy of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse, as well as a consistent and widespread pattern of mistreatment toward women.

“To do so, [Diddy] relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Following his arrest, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, maintained his innocence against the alleged crimes, telling TMZ, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

The New York native is currently behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits his trial, where his lawyer stated that his client is “eager to tell his story” and prepared to testify.

“He has his story and he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real-time,” TMZ reported on September 26. “And it’s a human story. It’s a story of love. It’s a story of hurt. It’s a story of heartbreak.”