Things that make you go hmm. Less than a year after making a public apology for supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seem to have no hard feelings toward others in the Masterson clan.

On May 31, the couple was spotted grabbing dinner with their That ’70s Show castmate’s half brother, Jordan Masterson, at The Grill in Beverly Hills.

A source exclusively tells In Touch that Mila, 40, and Ashton, 46 — who asked the judge for leniency in sentencing Danny, 48 — see Jordan and his sister Alanna as “part of their extended L.A. family.” (Jordan, like Danny, is a Scientologist.)

“Ashton and Mila grew up on the set of the original That ’70s Show with the younger Masterson kids around all the time,” says the insider. “They look at them almost like younger siblings of their own because Danny was their best friend on planet earth at the time.”

The source insists they aren’t blind to what Danny did — now that he’s been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

“Do they forgive Danny for his horrible crimes? Not in the slightest,” says the insider. “But he was their friend for many years and in that time they became close to Danny’s family. That’s not an easy bond to break.”