Party time! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed what ~sexy~ gifts he plans on giving to his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, for her 35th birthday on Friday, January 10. “Her favorite sunglasses, birthday sex, her favorite restaurant and furniture shopping,” the 37-year-old told In Touch. Wow, sounds like a great day to us!

The MTV personality also took a cute video of his lady touching up some pink roses in their kitchen. “Smile, birthday girl,” he told her, and of course, the blonde beauty was grinning ear to ear. Later on, Mike shared a clip of Lauren at Over Easy Kitchen in New Jersey, where everyone was singing to her before she blew out her candle which was in a pancake.

Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

Earlier that same day, the New York native gushed about his love in honor of her big day. “Happy birthday to my wife, my rock, my best friend,” Mike captioned a beautiful photo of Lauren on Instagram. “You have been the rock of this family and together we can accomplish anything. May God continue to bless us and live our best life. Love, your husband, Michael.” Of course, the reality TV starlet responded, writing, “I love you, honey!”

Even though the two — who got married in November 2018 — revealed they suffered a miscarriage in November, they are remaining optimistic as to what the future holds. “The most important thing is to pick yourself up and dust yourself off,” Mike told In Touch exclusively in December. “And you know, if you don’t succeed at something, just try, try again. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do. In this particular situation, it’s definitely fun trying and trying again!”

Despite the challenges the pair were presented with this year — including Mike serving an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion — they seem to be in a great spot. So much so, their relationship “has never been stronger,” the handsome hunk told Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on her podcast, ‘It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey,” in October. “We are savoring every conversation, every meal and you know, trying to work on making babies as soon as we can.”

Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

“Things are good right now,” Mike previously told In Touch. “We have a lot to be grateful for.” Sounds like 2020 is going to be the Sorrentino’s year!