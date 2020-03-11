Brave front! Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg smiled for cameras with her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, on Tuesday, March 10. The couple’s cheery photos come after the 24-year-old adult film actress was arrested for domestic violence in Nashville, Tennessee on February 29.

The duo appeared to be in high spirits during their photo shoot. The 50-year-old looked lovingly at his younger lady as she sported bright pink hair. She kept things casual in a gray sweater while her man had his long locks on display.

While Mikaela seems to be in a good place now, it appears she hit a rough patch just days ago. Following Mikaela’s domestic violence arrest, she was placed on a 12-hour hold at the Hill Detention Center, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s office. She was later released on a $1,000 bond.

According to Chuck, the incident was a “misunderstanding,” he told Fox News while confirming her arrest. “No one is hurt,” he added at the time.

Although the director’s daughter and the professional darts player might be putting on a loving front, things between Mikaela and her family are still rocky. In February, the beauty revealed her decision to become a porn star and her brood is “very worried,” a source exclusively told In Touch.

“Mikaela’s parents have reached out to make sure she’s mentally well and to offer her any assistance she may need, but she’s not interested. She has pushed family members away to take on this career,” the insider told In Touch. “Most of her brothers and sisters have also tried reaching out and she is telling them she is OK and knows what she’s doing.”

She shared her parents’ take on her career path during a tell-all interview. “My safety has always been a No. 1 priority for them,” she told The Sun of their reactions. While discussing her choice over FaceTime, she said they were more “intrigued” than “upset.”

As for what Chuck thinks of Mikaela’s career choice, she said, “It took him a long time to come around to it because obviously in the south there’s so much shame around that still.” Scroll below to see photos of the Hollywood icon’s daughter and her beloved.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.