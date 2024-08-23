Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Enjoy Day Date on Boat

Morning Joe‘s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough were daydreaming about a boat date as they capped off a week of covering the Democratic National Convention.

Mika, 57, shared a selfie of the couple aboard a vessel on Thursday, August 22, writing in the caption, “Cruising thru the week,” along with the hashtags, “USA,” “Freedom” and “We Love America.”

The MSNBC star and her husband, 61, were both dressed down in T-shirts and zip-up hoodies. Mika and Joe showed they don’t need a luxury yacht to be happy together, as the window behind them had multiple cracks in it.

A second photo taken from another boat showed Joe captaining the vessel on the cloudy day, as Mika stood on the edge of the ship ready to get wet from the waves in a yellow rain slicker and Wellington boots.

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

The next day on Morning Joe, the duo played a supercut of the Republican and Democratic convention candidate acceptance speeches, comparing of Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Trump stated, “We are indeed a nation in decline,” in one clip, while Harris vowed to lead the nation with “common sense,” in another.

“That is quite a contrast,” Mika Brzezinski said after the supercut played on Friday, August 23. Joe noted, “It is so extreme. It is optimism versus pessimism. It is joy versus resentment. It is looking toward the future versus looking for retribution.”

The former Florida Republican acknowledged that it is still a tight contest between Trump and Harris, adding “Democrats should listen to Michelle Obama and understand, this is a close race. They’re going to have to fight until the last second.”

While the couple was in agreement during that episode, their on-air tiffs have spilled over into their marriage, source exclusively told In Touch on August 10.

“Spending every waking moment together is just too much” for Joe and Mika the source said. “Their on-air bickering has escalated into full-blown fighting, and the cracks in their relationship are becoming more apparent.”

Problems began when Joe unilaterally decided the couple should relocate from New York City to his home state of Florida without really asking Mika for her input, infuriating the Big Apple native, the insider said.

Mika was “blindsided” by the decision, according to one insider. “Her friends, favorite restaurants and shops are all in New York City, and she had no intention of leaving. She went along for the sake of the show and their relationship but was never happy about it.”

The couple has cohosted the MSNBC morning show since 2007. Joe and Mika became romantically involved after their previous marriages ended and got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot the following year with a small ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., in November 2018.

“We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe,” Mika told Vanity Fair at the time. “Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us. And you know, our show is a cocktail party every morning.”