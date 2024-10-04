Just one month after being busted for domestic violence, troubled actor Michael Madsen has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, DeAnna, howling she drove their son to suicide.

Sources exclusively tell In Touch the tragedy has left the 67-year-old Reservoir Dogs star unhinged and potentially heading down the same path as his son Hudson, a decorated Afghanistan war veteran who died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2022.

In Michael’s filing to end his 28-year marriage to actress DeAnna, 64, he claims their son killed himself due to “her neglect, drinking and alcoholism.”

The shocking charge is apparently just the latest in a string of blowups between the warring pair.

“Michael has been grasping at straws trying to come to terms with Hudson’s suicide,” confides an insider. “At first, he blamed the military, saying his son was shamed for wanting to seek counseling. But now he says it’s DeAnna’s fault. He seems to be swinging wildly at this point.”

While the couple have been separated for two years, their marriage reached the breaking point in August when Michael allegedly shoved DeAnna during an argument. He was arrested, but the case was later dropped due to insufficient evidence. Madsen’s troubles include a bizarre trespassing arrest at a Malibu mansion in 2022 and arrests for drunk driving in 2012 and 2019.

Meanwhile, after thriving in some hit films, his career has taken a nosedive. In a statement, DeAnna says she and their two surviving children, 27-year-old Kalvin and 18-year-old Luke, have tried their best to help him. But it doesn’t seem to be enough.

“Michael needs help, but he lashes out at anyone who tries to give it to him,” says the insider. “You fear he’s going to end up in jail or worse if he doesn’t get serious, clinical help.”