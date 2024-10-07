Michael Madsen’s estranged wife, DeAnna Madsen, demanded the actor cough up monthly support despite his request to cut her off from it, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, DeAnna responded to Michael’s divorce petition on October 4.

In her filing, she agreed the marriage was over and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. She said the date of separation was “to be determined,” unlike Michael, 67, who said the marriage ended in 2022.

DeAnna asked the court to award her spousal support, which means the exes are gearing up for a showdown in court. Regarding separate property, DeAnna said, “[DeAnna] has not had sufficient opportunity to identify and list such property and reserves the fight to amend this response.” Back in August, Michael was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

According to TMZ, the actor was accused of pushing his wife and locking her out of their L.A. home following an argument.

The police spoke to both parties at the scene. The officers decided to place Michael under arrest and took him to jail. DeAnna refused medical attention at the scene.

Michael was released on $20,000 bond.

At the time, Michael’s rep said, “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.” A couple of weeks after the arrest, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced it was not bringing charges against Michael over the arrest.

A rep for Michael said, “We are thrilled that Michael Madsen is able to put this behind him and look forward to our continued collaboration with more great things coming from this veteran and respected actor.”

On September 18, Michael filed for divorce from DeAnna after 26 years of marriage.

In his petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Michael listed the date of marriage as April 15, 1996, and the date of separation as January 26, 2022. The couple do not share any minor children.

Michael cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He asked that DeAnna’s rights to collect spousal support or receive a cut of his pension be terminated.

Michael included a declaration stating, “The ‘irreconcilable differences’ reason in the petition does not adequately describe the divorce filing. I have separated from [DeAnna] since my son’s death by suicide on 1/25/22. I believe [DeAnna] drove him to this by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism.”

He continued, “[DeAnna] also significantly to my personal issues as well. I am a victim in an abusive, codependent and toxic relationship that culminated in [DeAnna] breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for [domestic violence]. Once the cell bars close on you, it’s the final curtain on any marriage or relationship and mine was no exception.

Michael previously addressed his son’s death in January. He told the Los Angeles Times, “I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was ‘I love you dad.’”

“I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened,” he added.