Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson was seen out in Los Angeles only days after her father’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, made shocking claims in court— and In Touch has the photos.

On Wednesday, Paris, 26, was spotted entering into a recording studio where she is working on new music with songwriter/music producer Linda Perry, one day after the 15th anniversary of Michael’s tragic death.

Paris smiled as she walked into the office building while rocking a pair of Daisy Duke shorts. The late pop star’s only daughter appeared unfazed by the bombshells being dropped in the ongoing battle between Michael’s companies and his accusers.

MEGA

As In Touch previously reported, Wade, 41, and James, 46, sued claiming they were sexually abused as children by Michael. Wade said the alleged abuse started when he was 7 and James said it started after meeting Michael when he was 10. The lawsuit has dragged on for years but has picked up steam as the parties prepare for the upcoming trial.

The legal team representing Jackson’s companies, who are the only defendants in the lawsuit, recently asked that Wade and James’ lawyer, John Carpenter, be ordered to follow the professional rules of conduct. They accused him of making inflammatory statements about Jackson to the press in hopes of tainting the jury pool.

“John Carpenter has been on a press tour, making numerous statements about this case to multiple media outlets. Mr. Carpenter’s statements are not simple reports on the progress of the case or a factual recitation of events in court. Rather, he is making incendiary claims and accusations that have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing the jury pool in this case in favor of his clients and against Defendants,” the motion read.

Carpenter denied he violated any rules of conduct. He called the request a “stunt motion” and said it was only to distract from the facts of the case.

He claimed, “At its heart, though, Defendants’ motion fears the public knowing that police found Jackson to be in possession of child pornography. This is not reasonably in dispute. Plaintiffs’ counsel has lodged with the Court the deposition transcript of Frederico Sicard, a retired LAPD detective. One of the transcript’s exhibits, identified as MES031710, is a photograph of a naked prepubescent boy with his genitals exposed in a sexually furtive pose that was seized by the police from Jackson.”

MEGA

The attorneys representing Jackson’s companies disputed the claim. They wrote in response, “Plaintiffs attempt to justify Mr. Carpenter’s claim that the authorities had seized ‘child pornography’ from Mr. Jackson by claiming that statement is not false. But not only is that statement false but Mr. Carpenter knew full well it was false when he made it. As stated in the Motion, the FBI’s own files confirm there is no evidence whatsoever that any child pornography was seized from Mr. Jackson. The FBI report dated January 14, 2004 (after Mr. Jackson’s property had been searched in the lead-up to his 2005 criminal trial), the FBI described several telephonic meetings confirming ‘there is no indication at this time that there has been evidence of child pornography collected…’”

They added, “Plaintiffs speculate that the ‘FBI didn’t discover any child pornography’ because it was the state authorities that collected it, not the FBI. Again, this is false. Plaintiffs either failed to read the FBI report or are attempting to misrepresent it. The FBI report was clear that the FBI stood ready to examine any child pornography collected by the state authorities. There was none collected at all, by the FBI, by state authorities, or by anyone.”

A judge has yet to rule on Carpenter’s statements.