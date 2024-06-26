James Safechuck and Wade Robson’s battle with Michael Jackson’s production company is far from over. The two, who allege that the superstar groomed and abused them when they were children, have seen their case dismissed three times from 2013 to 2020 (Michael died in 2009). But in 2023, they were granted an appeal. Now James and Wade are determined to get all the evidence they can to press their case — including the King of Pop’s file from his 2005 criminal trial, which allegedly includes photos of his genitalia from his 1993 child molestation investigation.

“They believe those files contain certain photos police took of Michael during the earlier investigation in the ’90s,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “They believe Michael’s camp is deliberately hiding information from them.”

For their part, the company’s attorneys point out that Michael was acquitted in the criminal trial and accuse James and Wade of attempting to “poison the jury pool” in the civil case, asserting, “This case should be tried in a court of law, not in the media.”

But James and Wade, who shared their stories in the shocking 2019 HBO docuseries Finding Neverland, won’t back down. “They will have their day in court,” says the insider. “And they’re confident they will win.”