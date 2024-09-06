Michael Douglas’ son Cameron Douglas agreed to pay over $7,000 to support his ex-girlfriend and mother of this two children — but she had to agree not to trash his famous father in front of their offspring, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the settlement hashed out between Cameron, 45, and his ex-girlfriend Viviane Thibes.

Per their deal, the exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Luca, 6, and Ryder, 3.

Each parent will be allowed one week of vacation with the minor children each year. Both agreed not to “make or allow others to make negative comments about each other or about their past or present relationships, family or friends within hearing distance of the children.”

In addition, the deal said, “The parties shall not discuss with the children any court proceedings related to child custody, visitation, or child support. The parties shall communicate directly with each other on all matters concerning the children.”

Cameron agreed to pay his ex-girlfriend a total of $7,000 a month as long as she continues to live in a home in Sherman Oaks, California, that he owns.

He agreed to pay $4,500 in monthly expenses on the property. If Viviane, 46, leaves the home, Cameron agreed to pay $12,000 a month in child support but she will be responsible for all housing expenses.

In both situations, Cameron will continue to pay all of his ex’s automobile expenses, totaling $2,000 per month. She will be responsible for covering all childcare provider costs, pay for housekeepers and the children’s day-to-day expenses.

Cameron will also pay 100 percent of the cost of the kids’ school tuitions, agreed-upon extracurricular activities and medical expenses. Viviane filed her petition earlier this year.

She demanded primary custody of their two children. She also asked the court to order Cameron to pay for her legal fees associated with bringing the case in court. Cameron opposed the request.

He asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody. He also asked that the parties split the legal fees.

The court case being filed came weeks after Cameron praised Viviane on social media for her birthday.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday Vivi. This year is yours. The year of the dragon and you are on fire. Enjoy the ride @vivianethibes We Love you.” Cameron is the son of Michael, 79, and his ex-wife, Diandra Luker.

Michael and Diandra, 68, were married from 1977 to 2000. Michael went on to marry his current wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, who he is still with. Cameron has struggled with substance abuse issues over the years.

“I think when somebody is really struggling, to have love and support is crucial. Because at least for myself, there are some parts of my life that were so dark that I was maybe starting to lose hope for myself,” he told PEOPLE in 2023. “Then having the love and support of people that you also love and respect, it was just critical for me.”

At the time, he told the outlet, “My lifestyle is all about staying healthy and focused. There’s nothing better than two beautiful children to keep you focused. And their mother, Viviane, is such a fantastic mother and so very helpful.”