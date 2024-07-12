Building up to Welcome to Plathville’s ​season 6 premiere, Micah Plath treated fans to a sneak peek at his new mystery girlfriend.

She appeared briefly throughout the promo for the returning TLC series,​ but the camera caught no clear shots of the tall blonde woman’s face, leaving viewers to speculate about what she actually looks like.

“She’s cautious and shy,” Micah, 23, explained ​in a clip shared via the network’s Instagram page on Thursday, July 11. When pressed by a producer to answer whether there’s any chance she’ll be sitting down on camera, the model-turned-acting-hopeful coyly shut down the possibility. “I don’t know yet,” ​he quipped. “No comment.”

“I’m a little hesitant to put our relationship out there in the open,” Micah admitted.

Later in the preview, Micah revealed the couple lives together – in her Florida house. “It’s the first time I’ve moved in with someone before,” he said softly. “It takes some getting used to.”

Not to fret. It seems Micah is adapting to the new situation just fine. At one point, the mystery woman instructs Micah to clean the hair from the sink, to which he dutifully assures her, “I cleaned it.”

“And the counter?” she asks.

“Doing that now,” Micah responds, hands swirling amid the sink basin.

“I’ll believe that when I see it,” his girlfriend jests.

Micah elaborated further on how his training is progressing.

“One of the things I’m learning a lot about is the little things matter more than the big ones,” he said. “Like if I go to work, leave a little note. Or if I’m out and about, pick up her favorite dinner. Or send her a picture, this reminds me of you.”

Micah’s responsibility to maintain a blissful home life doesn’t end with thoughtful gestures. He’s depicted handling day-to-day chores around the house, like washing dishes, scrubbing floors, and planting outside in their garden.

“When your significant other tells you to do something you kind of have to,” Micah said. “Especially when you’re living at their house.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I love being able to help my girlfriend around her house,” the reality star quickly added.

“But It can be a lot.”

Regardless, Micah’s love life at the start of this season will be in a much better place than his parents, Kim and Barry Plath, as they continue to spar over their divorce. Kim, 51, who has also recently moved to Florida, officially filed the papers against Barry, 56, in June.

In addition to Micah, Kim and Barry also share 8 other children. 5 adults; Ethan, 26, Hosanna, 24, Moriah, 21, Lydia, 20, and Isaac, 18. And 3 minors; Amber, 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11, of whom Kim has asked the court for primary custody.

“Despite the family going through so much change, the Plaths strive to pull it together and return to the stage for the first time in years to create an unforgettable performance,” TLC teased in a press release on July 1.

Whatever shakes out between the members of the Plath family this season, Micah and his mystery girlfriend will surely be front and center.

Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville returns to TLC Tuesday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET.