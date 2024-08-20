Machine Gun Kelly revealed that his teen daughter, Casie, played a pivotal role in his decision to get sober.

“It started with my daughter saying, ‘Dad, you know I can tell when you’re high?’ It broke my heart,” MGK, 34, said while discussing his sobriety journey during the August 18 episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “It was the ultimate let down.”

MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – added that Casie, 15, was only 11 or 12 at the time of the tough conversation.

“It took me a while afterward, because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you,” he said. “That was step one for me. As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid.”

MGK welcomed Casie with ex Emma Cannon in 2009, and they clearly have a close relationship. Not only has Casie joined her father to pose for rare photos on red carpets, but he has also gushed about her on social media and in interviews.

Back in July, MGK celebrated Casie’s 15th birthday with a tribute shared on Instagram. “The world spins but when i look at you it stops. happy 15th princess,” he captioned several photos of the father-daughter duo.

The “Bad Things” musician shared the story about his daughter just two weeks after he revealed he’s been sober for more than one year after secretly going to rehab in August 2023.

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me,” he said about his sobriety during the August 5 episode of Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast. “That was my first time I ever went to rehab.”

MGK explained that he abused hydrocodone and Percocet, as well as “weed and alcohol.” Additionally, he admitted that he “loved snorting Vyvanse.”

While reflecting on his time in rehab, MGK said he learned “so many ways to operate [his] body and show where [his] anger is coming from and the methods to quell it.” He also shared that some of his psychiatrists and therapists “gave up on [him],” though he “ended up falling into an awareness of what [his] condition is and has made peace with it.”

Rob Kim/Getty Images

MGK went on to add that the condition – which he did not elaborate on – was a “constant tightrope walk” and that it felt “a little too brand new for [him] to confidently say.”

He also shared that longtime love Megan Fox helped him amid his sobriety journey.

“Megan has been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs,” MGK told Bunnie XO, 44, during his podcast appearance.

Following his admission about rehab, an insider exclusively told In Touch that MGK’s decision to get sober was also inspired by his relationship with Megan, 38.

“She wasn’t going to stay with him, not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head and raging at anyone who got in his way,” the source revealed on August 17. “He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change.”