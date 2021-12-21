Sister Wives star Meri Brown shut down claims she is “desperate” after a fan praised Christine Brown for leaving husband Kody Brown.

“Knowing who I am, knowing my value, knowing my worth, loving my life and all its adventures, that’s livin’!” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 50, captioned a video showing her looking out at the clouds on a flight back home to Flagstaff, Arizona, on Monday, December 20, after visiting friends over the weekend.

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram

“Yea I like the quote but if it’s true you’re striving for this why the desperate act all of a sudden this season,” one social media user commented about the drama airing on TV, adding, “I thought you’d be [miles] ahead of Christine as the wife that breaks away.”

Meri fired back to set the record straight moments later, replying, “Oh I’m SO not desperate. I’m sorry that’s the interpretation you’re putting on it! Peace!”

In recent season 16 episodes, Meri opened up about her strained relationship with Kody, 52, explaining why she was staying with her longtime spouse despite many fans now urging her to follow Christine’s lead.

“Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” Meri said during one confessional. “I guess I just have hope for more than that.”

“If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not going to get better,” she explained. “I’m not going anywhere, y’all. You’re stuck with me. Whether you like it or not.”

Meanwhile, Kody said he was also at a fork in the road. “I always saw one of the main benefits about plural marriage is that anybody in the family would never actually suffer true loneliness,” he told producers in his own segment. “The way things have played out for our family, that’s not necessarily true. My relationship with Meri is not the type of relationship where I’m going to talk to her every day.”

Last month, Christine, 49, announced her “difficult decision” to leave Kody and the life they built together in Arizona in a statement on November 2, shortly after In Touch confirmed that she moved to a duplex in Utah upon selling her Flagstaff home.

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram; Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

“We will continue to be a strong presence in​ each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” the mom of six, who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon with Kody, wrote. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody echoed those sentiments in his own message, adding, “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

Meri, who previously squashed speculation she was splitting from Kody in December 2020, appeared to show support to both Christine and Kody after the couple went public with their breakup in November 2021.

One day after their announcements, Meri took to her Instagram Stories with an inspirational quote, reading, “The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.