Meri Brown poked fun at a comment ex Kody Brown made about her on Sister Wives. In a Sunday, September 29, Instagram post, the TLC star mocked Kody after he complained about how she became “different” when they got married and he recounted a story involving spearmint gum.

“Don’t ya know I don’t like spearmint?” Meri, 53, captioned her Instagram post, which featured a video of her throwing out a pack of the gum. The post was in reference to Kody, 55, slamming Meri for telling him she didn’t like spearmint flavor when he offered her gum during the early days of their marriage.

“When we got married, she was very different,” Kody claimed on the September 22 episode of Sister Wives. “I think there was just some baggage that Meri had that I didn’t know about. Initially, I felt like I could live with it.” He then mimicked an alleged conversation they once had, adding, “I mean, ‘Here, baby, want a piece of gum?’ [She replied], ‘You know I don’t like spearmint!’ I can’t live in a world where she is constantly angry at me.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives premiered earlier this month but was filmed at the end of 2022. Meri and Kody announced that they were ending their relationship in January 2023, so this season has been documenting the lead-up to that moment.

“About 8 weeks ago, Meri told me she was going to go to Utah to meet with our church leaders, and basically request a divorce. It’s called a release in our church,” Kody explained on the show’s most recent episode.

Meri added, “I feel like it’s best to terminate that because we’re not moving forward with any marriage, and I don’t want to be sealed to him for eternity if he doesn’t want me. You know, I’m at a place like, ‘Let’s just separate this completely.’ When I was asking Kody how he felt about moving forward with the release, he was kind of resistant to it. You know, he said he didn’t want to acknowledge the authority of the church leaders.”

Meri was Kody’s first wife. They tied the knot in 1990 and he eventually spiritually married Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, too. In 2014, he legally divorced Meri so he could marry Robyn, 45, and adopt her children from a previous relationship. Robyn is now Kody’s only remaining wife after his splits from Christine, 52, Janelle, 55, and Meri in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

“I didn’t kick me out. Christine, Janelle and Meri all chose to have me leave the home,” Kody previously said on Sister Wives. “Now, I’m not playing the victim card, I’m just saying it’s just the way that it was. I wasn’t ever going to leave them, no matter how much I didn’t love them. The damage was done so badly that we’re not going to reconcile no matter what. So, however we’re made accountable to God, I don’t want to be held accountable to the church and all their BS. So,I’m going to let Meri go and do her thing because if I’m angry at her, it becomes a fight and I need her just to go away because it took forever for her to finally realize it’s been done and over for years.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m.