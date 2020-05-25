Even if summer doesn’t technically start until June 21st, everyone knows Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the season. Of course, some of your favorite celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Carrie Underwood and many more set the bar high with weekends full of fun in the sun.

Take Miley, for example. The “Party in the U.S.A.” artist rocked a green bucket hat, black bikini and designer shades while listening to her younger sister’s music in the backyard. “Noah Cyrus stan account official,” Miley captioned the clip. Oh, and did we mention she was using a $450 Versace beach towel? Nice flex, girl.

Similar to Miley, Hailey also rocked a bucket hat while sunbathing in the backyard. However, her reason for accessorizing with the trendy item had nothing to do with fashion!

“I never used to wear a hat in the sun, but since learning we lose one percent of our collagen a year after the age of 23 … suddenly, I love hats??” the longtime model wrote in an Instagram Story.

While Halsey neglected to wear a hat during her outdoor activities, Carrie sure did! The “Drinking Alone” singer snapped a gorgeous selfie showing off her toned abs, bright smile and adorable floppy beach hat. After giving birth to her son Jacob Bryan Fisher in January, Carrie worked tirelessly to get her pre-baby body back.

“At first, she had a hard time juggling her new schedule, with a newborn, a new tour/rehearsals and everything else in her life,” a source previously told Life & Style. “But soon, everything fell into place. She never wanted to steal family time to work out and would feel guilty, but she realized how important it was to her to make time for herself.”

Carrie “feels her most confident and happy” when she’s in shape, the insider added. “So it’s been a priority for her.” Clearly, the country star’s dedication paid off.

