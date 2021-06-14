This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

If you’re a fan of the Manhattan, then you may want to give the Creole a try. While this Manhattan knockoff doesn’t get a ton of attention, it’s an old drink with some pretty bold flavors. From the spicy notes of rye to the sweet touch of Benedictine, the Creole has a lot to offer discerning drinkers.

Of course, a pinch of Tribe’s CBD oil always adds a special touch to cocktails like the Creole. If you need a little extra calm (and, honestly, who doesn’t?), please don’t forget to garnish with Tribe’s high-quality CBD oil.

CBD Creole Cocktail Recipe

Arguably, the main reason nobody bothers to make the Creole has to do with one ingredient: Amer Picon. Even if you’re a cocktail enthusiast, you’ve probably never run across this aperitif in your liquor store. Indeed, if you manage to find Amer Picon in an American shop, then something weird is going on.

You see, the French distillers who make this bitter drink no longer ship it to the USA. So, unless you’ve got some spare change for a quick trip to Paris, it’s unlikely you’ll find a bottle of Amer Picon nearby.

Thankfully, there are many other drinks that have a similar bitter flavor profile. Since Amer Picon has strong notes of orange, try your best to look for an amaro that includes this fruit. Arguably, Ramazzotti Amaro is the best substitute for Amer Picon, but some people claim Amaro CioCiaro also works fine. Be sure to experiment with both of these Italian amari to see what works best for you.

Ingredients

2 oz rye whiskey

¼ oz Benedictine

¼ oz Ramazzotti Amaro

½ oz sweet vermouth

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Lemon twist

Directions

Pour rye whiskey, Benedictine, Ramazzotti Amaro, and sweet vermouth in a mixing glass

Add ice and stir until well chilled

Strain into a pre-chilled cocktail glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and a lemon twist

When most people hear the word “creole,” they instantly think of spicy Southern cuisine. So, it might come as a surprise that the Creole cocktail doesn’t share a lot of that “Southern sizzle.” Don’t get us wrong; the rye whiskey certainly adds some heat to this boozy treat. However, if you’re in the mood for a tongue-numbingly hot cocktail, you should research a few other cocktails on Tribe CBD’s blog.

