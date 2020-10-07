Congrats! Meghan Trainor is pregnant with baby No. 1, the singer announced on Wednesday, October 7, during an appearance on the Today show. This is her and husband Daryl Sabara’s first child together.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” the “Lips Are Movin” singer, 26, gushed via Instagram shortly after breaking the big news. “@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!” She shared a photo of her ultrasound snuggled in a Christmas tree.

Her hubby, 28, shared his own sweet sentiment. “I love you @meghan_trainor, and I can’t wait to start a family with you,” the Spy Kids actor wrote on Instagram with the same photo.

A slew of the couple’s famous friends congratulated them on expanding their brood. “MEGHAN! I couldn’t be happier for you both!!!” Ashley Graham, who just became a mom herself in January, wrote with two red heart emoji. “FINALLY!!!! Screaming!!! I am such a psychic LOL!!! I love you so much! Biggest congratulations! You’re going to be an amazing mum,” radio star Gabrielle Symon added.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The “All About That Bass” singer has not been shy when it comes to her desire to have a large family. She told E! News last year that she was ready to “make a bunch of babies” with the California native, whom she married in 2018. It looks like she got her wish!

In January 2019, she opened up a bit more about her baby fever and their future plans. “If we could do it how we want to, we’d be, like, totally preggo right now!” Meghan told People at the time, while noting she and Daryl were planning to wait until after she went on tour for her third album, Treat Myself.

Despite having a timeline in mind for getting pregnant, the Hollywood duo still began preparing to become parents. “We’re ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids!” the “Me Too” singer continued. “We’re both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like ‘How to take care of an infant.’ We’re just getting prepared every single day. But I’m gonna tour this album, then start thinking about doing it.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Meghan and Daryl!