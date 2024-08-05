Meghan Markle ‘Set for Failure’ With New Lifestyle Brand

Meghan Markle can’t bottle up her excitement over her planned wine line, according to friends who fear the determined Duchess of Sussex has bitten off too much to swallow!

A source reveals many in Meghan’s inner circle worry she’s “setting herself up for another embarrassing failure,” mere months after many criticized her American Riviera Orchard jam — the inaugural product for her new lifestyle brand.

A customer even slammed the homey-looking jam jars as having “cheap,” peeling labels!

“She really needs to hit the ground running with whatever she launches next. Right now, the word is it’ll be a signature rosé wine, which has a lot of people shaking their heads and warning her against it,” the insider spills.

“The level of competition and pressure in the wine game is ferocious. She’s going to be stepping on quite a lot of toes. It also takes huge dedication and capital to make a successful go in the wine business, as well as a lot of time and patience — which is not really something she has the luxury of right now.”

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Three years after the ambitious American, 43, and her royal hubby, Prince Harry, ditched palace duties to chase Hollywood dollars, their estimated $20 million Spotify deal disappeared!

Ever since, sources say, the California-based couple has attempted to fatten up their fortune.

The insider reveals, “Successful vintners spend years to build up a reputable brand. Even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had to take their time — and they bought a working winery!”

One blunt critic even said, “Imagine going from having one of the largest and most influential platforms handed to you, where you could do an incredible amount of good, to selling cheap wine as a cash grab!”

Now, the insider says, pals believe Meghan may be uncorking a “recipe for disaster!”