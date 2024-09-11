Diva Duchess Meghan Markle is being branded a boss from hell after the latest defection by a growing number of high-level employees put her newest moneymaking venture in danger! An insider exclusively tells In Touch that both Meghan, 43, and her husband, Prince Harry, 40, are spoiled and demanding, making for a tough working environment.

“The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters,” reveals the snitch. “They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. “It’s unprecedented, even for a startup!”

American Riviera Orchard’s Chief of Staff Josh Kettler is the latest executive out the door. He abruptly departed days before he was slated to join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their faux royal tour of Colombia in August. Kettler, 45, was on the payroll a scant three months.

It’s been about six months since Meghan unveiled her new lifestyle brand to great fanfare, yet she’s still said to be struggling to get the enterprise off the ground because she can’t find — and keep — a CEO! Meghan’s history of losing staff is no surprise to the royal family, a highlevel palace source tells In Touch.

“Meghan was accused of bullying during her brief time in the palace,” explains a courtier. “She denied the allegations and called them a ‘calculated smear campaign.’ Queen Elizabeth ordered a formal investigation, but Meghan was never officially cleared, and Her Majesty decreed that the results of the probe would be kept secret.”

Meghan spent less than two years as a working royal after marrying Harry in 2018, yet in that brief time she developed a reputation for having a high-and-mighty attitude and refusing to take advice from anyone, which alienated people on all levels.

“It seems nothing has changed,” sniffs the courtier.

Meghan has a long history of conflict with friends and family. She abandoned her father, Thomas Markle, 80, after he had a heart attack, infamously accused the royals of racism and cruelty, and is said to ghost friends when they’re no longer any use in helping her achieve her ambitions.

“Not being able to keep staffers raises a worrying question,” notes the courtier. “Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?”

Meanwhile, palace staffers who quit or were fired proudly called themselves the Sussex Survivors Club! Senior royal courtier Samantha Cohen, a 20-year favorite of Queen Elizabeth, says she couldn’t wait to get away from Meghan but stayed more than a year longer than she intended because they couldn’t find a replacement for her.

Another former Sussex staffer says, “What may be most telling is the entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee say they would take the job again if given the chance.”

Now, lacking a CEO, Meghan is facing an apparent crisis with her lifestyle brand. She launched the project in March by sending jars of homemade strawberry jam and dog biscuitsto special friends, and teasing a rosé wine, but since then — nothing.

“Everything has apparently come to a grinding halt,” gloats the courtier. “She’s already filmed a cooking and gardening show for Netflix, but there’s still no air date!”

Meanwhile, the Sussexes keep hiring top-of-the-line PR pros and senior staff. “My guess is that Meghan doesn’t listen to anybody because she thinks she knows best,” explains the courtier. “It’s a recipe for business disaster. Meghan and Harry need loyal aides to guide them, but the people they hire will only stay if the Sussexes are willing to listen. “And listening to others doesn’t appear to be Meghan’s strong point!”