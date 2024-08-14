Meghan Markle claimed she wasn’t expecting the question, but she certainly came up with a pointed answer. During an interview on CBS This Morning, Jane Pauley noted the connection between Archewell Foundation’s efforts to counter the negative effects of social media on young people, including suicide, to Meghan’s own 2021 confession that while enduring the intense glare of the royal spotlight, she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Clutching Prince Harry’s knee, a visibly uncomfortable Meghan finally admitted that she hasn’t even “scraped the surface” of her experience publicly. “I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans,” she said. “And I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

Though it went unspoken, the message was clear: like the royal family didn’t believe her. “She just couldn’t help to get in the dig, which is basically another attack on the royal family,” says a source, noting the duchess has previously claimed that senior palace officials denied her request for help, and Harry has suggested members of his family were equally unsympathetic.

“Harry and Meghan are always insisting they’ve moved on, but it’s clear from her words that even five years after the incident, she’s still bitter and holding a very big grudge.”

Meghan Markle’s Past Grievances With the Royal Family

Meghan hit her breaking point in 2019, when she was pregnant with Archie. “It was like, all of this will stop if I’m not here,” she has said of the constant, increasingly nasty attacks by British newspapers. “And that was the scariest thing about it because it was such clear thinking.”

When she went to a “senior” palace official to discuss possibly getting in-patient treatment, Meghan said, she was told “wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

The family didn’t help, either. “They knew how bad it was. They thought, ‘Why couldn’t she just deal with it?’ As if to say, ‘Well, ‘everybody else has dealt with it, why can’t she deal with it?’” Harry has said, though he’s also acknowledged that even he didn’t handle the crisis well. “I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry … and looking back on it now, I hate myself for it.”

A lot has changed since then. Harry and Meghan have left the royal fold and are living happily in Montecito, California, with their kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3. “So why drag up the past yet again — and even hint that she has more details to share?” says the source, adding that King Charles and Prince William “are sick of being portrayed as villains, especially because her own husband didn’t do enough! Harry keeps saying he wants to reconcile with his father and brother, but every time Meghan opens her mouth, she seems to make the rift between them worse.”