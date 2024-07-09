After her podcast got the boot at Spotify, Prince Harry‘s wife, Meghan Markle, has moved it to a new platform and sources exclusively tell In Touch the Duchess of Sussex plans to ask for help from her old castmates on TV’s legal soap opera, Suits.

Sources say Spotify balked at the 42-year-old royal’s $20 million renewal price for her “Archetypes” podcast, so Lemonada Media agreed to pick it up for airing next year.

Now, insiders say Meghan is frantically calling her old showbiz pals to guest in hopes of pulling in viewers — especially pals from Suits, the drama she appeared in from 2011 to 2018.

“Initially, we might expect her to call in favors from her remaining friends and work through their networks,” says PR specialist Kayley Cornelius. “Potential guests could include friends from her Suits days, such as Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce.”

Ironically, the expert did not mention the main Suits stars, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan’s love interest.

But Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell says Harry and Meghan’s circle of Hollywood pals is shrinking.

“I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies,” he says. “Other celebrities have also dropped them.”

But sources say Meghan and Harry are currently pals with George and Amal Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Idris Elba and Nick Jonas‘ wife, Priyanka Chopra.