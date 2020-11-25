Meghan Markle detailed the devastating miscarriage of her and Prince Harry’s second child in July while taking care of her 18-month-old son Archie. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote in a New York Times op-ed published on Wednesday, November 25.

The former Suits actress, 39, described the July morning at their Montecito, California, home before tragedy struck her and her husband, 36. “Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib,” the former Duchess wrote.

Shutterstock

After changing Archie’s diaper, the Horrible Bosses actress said she “felt a sharp cramp” before she “dropped to the floor.” Her 18-month-old son was still in her arms as Meghan began “humming a lullaby to keep us both calm.” She explained, “The cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

Sadly, hours later she and Harry were in the hospital after losing their second child. “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” she recalled about holding the U.K. native’s hand. “Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Meghan has become an advocate for mothers since welcoming son Archie in May 2019. That following September, busy parents across the world applauded the actress when she thanked British journalist Tom Bradby simply “for asking” if she was “OK” during their royal tour in Africa.

At the time, the activist was “exhausted,” still breast-feeding Archie and “trying to keep a brave face in the very public eye.”

“Not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many — new moms and older ones … anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering,” Meghan wrote about the powerful moment.

Hopefully, Meghan and Harry are healing after their tragic experience.