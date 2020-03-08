James Whatling / MEGA

One big happy family! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to attend church on Sunday, March 8.

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, were spotted together in the car on their way to the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. Harry and Meghan were all smiles as he wore a classic suit with a striped tie, and she wore a fascinator with dangling earrings. The Queen, 93, arrived in a separate car wearing a light blue tweed jacket with a matching hat adorned with a big floral design.

The royal family’s united outing comes just days after Harry and Meghan returned on their first trip back to the U.K. since they announced they would be stepping down from their royal duties and moved to Canada. An insider previously revealed to In Touch that Meghan, in particular, had not been looking forward to returning to England.

James Whatling / MEGA

“Meghan’s gotten used to dressing down,” the source said exclusively. “On a day-to-day basis, she wears jeans or yoga pants, big sweaters and flats or sneakers, which she feels comfortable and relaxed in, and keeps her makeup minimal. Yes, of course, she likes to get dolled up for the odd night out with pals, but she’s dreading having to be constantly dressed to the nines when she returns to the U.K. — having to walk around in heels all the time and making sure her nail polish doesn’t chip.”

The royal couple returned to finish out some of their last obligations as members of the royal family before they officially depart on March 31. On March 1, Harry joined his grandmother for a private lunch. Then, on Thursday, March 5, he made a joint appearance with his wife at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. A source previously revealed that the former Suits star was feeling anxious ahead of the public outing.

“We all know that Meghan’s a good actress,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “The truth is she was a bag of nerves before and during her appearance, but was determined to put on a brave face and came across super confident in front of the cameras. Her performance was Oscar-worthy!”

On Saturday, March 7, the couple attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London where they wore matching red outfits and received a standing ovation. Meghan made two rare solo appearances as well. She secretly visited the National Theatre on Thursday, March 5 and made a surprise appearance at a school in London ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday, March 6.

Harry also made a solo appearance at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience museum in Northamptonshire, England, that same day. The royal couple will then reunite with Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, during the Commonwealth Service at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.