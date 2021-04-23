Bonding time! Pregnant Meghan Markle was spotted with son Archie during a rare outing in Los Angeles shortly after Prince Harry returned from Prince Philip’s funeral in London.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the former Duchess, 39, looked extremely stylish in jeans, a black T-shirt, flats and a green utility jacket. Her growing baby bump was on full display as she walked while carrying Archie, 23 months. The former Suits actress and Harry are expecting baby No. 2, a girl, this summer.

Shutterstock

The Horrible Bosses actress’ son was equally adorable in a black beanie, cuffed jeans and a J. Crew boys’ crewneck sweatshirt. It appears the two were coming from a fun day out together because Archie was wearing a backpack while Meghan had his space-themed lunchbox dangling from her arm. Harry, 36, did not appear to be with them.

The redheaded royal returned to the couple’s Montecito home on April 20 after attending his grandfather’s funeral three days prior. Meghan stayed back in the states due to doctor’s orders for her pregnancy. Harry did not stick around over the pond for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on April 22.

Although the philanthropist has had a complicated relationship with his family, specifically father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, over the past few years, the famous family put their feud aside for Philip’s funeral.

It was confirmed beforehand that Harry and William, 38, would not walk next to each other for the second procession in St. George’s Chapel. Instead, their cousin Peter Phillips walked between them as they carried their grandfather’s coffin. Buckingham Palace released a statement to dispel any rumors that the brothers’ rift was the reason behind the ordering.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal,” the Palace told Us Weekly in a statement. “The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke.”

Harry previously spoke on his strained relationship with his brother during his CBS primetime special with Meghan in March.

“You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths,” the soon-to-be father of two said. “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

It looks like Meghan, Harry and Archie are happy to be reunited in California!