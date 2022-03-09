Confident queen! Megan Fox was spotted rocking a sexy, sheer and braless intricate halter top while walking through Los Angeles.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, kept her chin up high as she carried a brown purse to offset her multi-colored brown ensemble. She wore her black and brown corset top that reached her stomach, which was wrapped with a brown belt that matched the pattered cut-off sleeves and pants. Megan completed her look with a headband — which matched her skimpy top — and kept her natural black wavy hair down her back.

The Transformers alum seemingly enjoys donning revealing outfits to flaunt her flawless complexion and trim figure. Nearly two weeks beforehand, Megan was seen wearing a mini lavender suit dress with coordinating high heels, accenting the look with bright red lipstick.

The black-haired beauty has made headlines for her high-profile romance and, most recently, her engagement to rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker). The two began dating in mid-2020 and MGK, 31, popped the question over a year and a half later in January. While the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist shared an Instagram video of the engagement ring, Megan uploaded the full Puerto Rico proposal to her account, revealing her surprised reaction.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she captioned the post on January 12. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued in her unique caption, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The following week, the couple jetted off to Lake Como, Italy, for a loved-up vacation. And Megan, of course, took the opportunity to show off her sexy style as she wore an ab-revealing sweater crop top. The New Girl alum shared a gallery of pictures from their trip via Instagram on January 20, in which the pair wore fuzzy sweaters for the chilly winter air.

