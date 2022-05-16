NSFW! Megan Fox said she and Machine Gun Kelly ruined her jumpsuit after they “cut a hole” in it to “have sex.”

“Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole the crotch so we could have sex,” the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, wrote in a text along with a shrugging emoji to her stylist, Maeve Reilly, which she shared via Instagram on Sunday, May 15. The ensemble that Megan was referring to was a sparkly blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

“I hate you,” Maeve, 34, responded with three crying laughing emojis. “I’ll fix it.”

Megan Fox/Instagram

Needless to say, fans were shook over the sexy revelation. “WHAT IS THAT TEXT,” one commenter wrote with two skull emojis. “Cut a hole, Megan? Come on, baby,” someone else added. “Girl, we did not need to know what you and MGK did in that dress,” a separate follower wrote.

Megan shared the racy text in an Instagram slideshow that featured a slew of photos and videos from her and the “Rap Devil” artist’s trip to Nevada.

“An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season … just SO much crying in the shower,” the Till Death actress captioned the post.

The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, never shy away from publicly dishing about their hot chemistry, but they surprised fans by stirring split rumors in April. The Transformers actress appeared to snub her future husband as he leaned in for a kiss during the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards on April 10.

The viral footage showed an uninterested Megan seemingly dodging the “I Think I’m OK” artist as he leaned in for the sweet gesture. However, her fiancé appeared to laugh off the awkward moment.

Although breakup speculation began among fans, the This Is 40 actress quickly shut it down by sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute for the Houston native when he turned 32 on April 22.

“You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love,” Megan gushed via Instagram. “Today your mom told us that you were born a month early … and as a baby you were both ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time. I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you.”

The Tennessee native noted that her man was “meant to be a Gemini.”

Megan and MGK met in March 2020 while filming a crime thriller move, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The “Emo Girl” singer gushed over the pair’s “dark fairytale” during an interview with GQ in 2021, recalling that their first date was a cliffside picnic.

For her part, the Rogue actress described their relationship as “very intense” and non-traditional. “Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves,” she added during their joint interview. “To face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away.”