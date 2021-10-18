Megan Fox said the chemistry between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker was undeniable just weeks before the couple announced their engagement.

“I think they’re just a perfect match for each other because they have a karmic bond with each other,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress, 35, told E! News about the Poosh founder, 42, and Blink-182 rocker, 45, in September. “They are soulmates. They love each other and they have a really intense connection.”

Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Megan has enjoyed a front-row seat to the couple’s love story and grown quite close with both Travis and Kourtney over the past few months.

The Jennifer‘s Body star and TV personality were side-by-side while introducing their partners ahead of their 2021 MTV Video Music Awards performance in early September, with Megan calling her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis their “future baby daddies.”

Kourtney and Megan have since collaborated on a Skims campaign and it’s likely the Transformers star will get an invite to the pair’s upcoming wedding, although they have yet to announce an official date.

Travis popped the question at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, on Sunday, October 17, eight months after they went Instagram official.

“Forever @travisbarker,” Kourtney posted to Instagram moments after his romantic proposal alongside photos of the couple embracing next to hundreds of roses and lit candles.

Shutterstock (2)

Kourtney is “over the moon” about her engagement to Travis, a source exclusively told In Touch. “She had an idea he was going to propose soon but wasn’t expecting it to happen this weekend.”

Now that wedding bells are ringing, Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, is “already negotiating the terms and conditions” for their nuptials to be filmed.

“The engagement will be aired on the Kardashians new Hulu series,” the second insider told In Touch, noting their ceremony will also hopefully be captured “once Kourtney and Travis decide on a date.” Kris, 65, is “absolutely ecstatic about the engagement,” the source added. “[She has] welcomed Travis into the family with open arms.”

Kourtney and Travis were friends and neighbors for nearly a decade before taking their relationship to the next level in 2021. The duo sparked dating rumors in January and confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day, having since enjoyed several PDA-filled trips together including a getaway to Italy in September.

After the Kravis engagement announcement on October 17, fans tagged fellow power couple Megan and MGK in the comments, quipping, “[You] up?”