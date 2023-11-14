When you think of a margarita, what comes to mind? Perhaps it’s a beach vacation, the sun setting on the horizon, and a classic lime-infused cocktail in hand.

Have you ever considered that not all margaritas are created equal? Enter YUZY, a company that’s rewriting the rules of cocktail culture. With a commitment to authentic flavors, premium quality, and a unique approach to the market, YUZY is a natural, vegan, and gluten-free cocktail making waves in the beverage industry.

A Story Rooted in Authenticity

YUZY’s journey begins with two visionary individuals, Ariel Flores and Ramon Saldivar, who share a passion for Mexican cuisine and culture.

Ramon owns a renowned Mexican restaurant known for its dedication to crafting everything from scratch, including their drinks. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the restaurant industry, they seized the opportunity to bottle their famous cocktails. It was then that they realized the incredible potential of their products.

The turning point for YUZY came when they noticed that people were ordering more margaritas than food. This revelation prompted them to explore further. What they found was a market saturated with margarita mixes that lacked real fruit and contained undesirable additives.

YUZY aimed to bridge this gap by creating a true margarita, staying faithful to authentic Mexican flavors, and using only natural ingredients. Their goal was to encapsulate the essence of a genuine Mexican experience in each bottle.

Both Ariel and Ramon’s Mexican heritage played a pivotal role in shaping YUZY’s identity. Ariel emphasizes the significance of authentic flavors, recalling the way simple ingredients in Mexican cuisine have the power to unite people and create rich, unforgettable experiences.

YUZY stands as a tribute to this essence, offering consumers a taste of genuine Mexican culture in every sip.

The Origin of “YUZY”

The name YUZY sounds catchy and unique, and there’s a good reason for that. The YUZY team spent considerable time exploring more than 100 name options. They wanted to ensure the name that truly emphasized this groundbreaking product. Ultimately, YUZY emerged as the perfect fit.

The name not only looks beautiful on the bottle but also encapsulates the essence of the product. It’s a lively nod to the word juicy. YUZY is inspired by the founders’ Latinx heritage, making the name deeply rooted in the foundation and soul of the company.

YUZY represents the company’s dedication to creating a flavorful, fresh, and fun drink.

Unconventional Roots Lead to Innovation

What sets YUZY apart from other beverage companies is its unconventional origins. After all, Ariel and Ramon were not industry insiders, they were outsiders looking to make a difference. As an immigrant-run company, YUZY reflects the American dream in action.

The founders’ unique perspective allowed them to think beyond the boundaries that often restrict seasoned industry players, introducing glass bottles instead of metal cans and battling industry standards that prioritized mass production and cost-efficiency.

They embarked on an 18-month journey of research and development, rejecting numerous samples until they achieved a product that not only tasted great but also made them feel the way they did when crafting drinks at their restaurant.

YUZY’s commitment to quality and authenticity is reflected in its use of 100% natural and certified ingredients. The entire production process is vegan and gluten-free, allowing them to reach an even wider customer base. Flavors are extracted directly from the juice of fruits, ensuring a full, vibrant taste in each bottle.

Natural citric acids and sodium citrate are harnessed from fruit peels, while colors are sourced from ingredients like purple potatoes and carrots. YUZY doesn’t compromise on quality, which is a testament to their dedication to delivering a remarkable taste experience.

Right out of the gate, YUZY is making a compelling statement — and you can taste the difference for yourself.

A Primary Focus on Flavor

Ariel and Ramon noticed that many beverage companies were striving to provide wellness with their drinks, which served as the main focus rather than the flavor.

With flavor at the forefront of its mission, YUZY knew that while it wanted to maintain health and wellness, it simply couldn’t be at the expense of flavor. Their exceptional product and their commitment to developing just the right blend ensures they are meeting their goal.

The co-founders wholly believe in offering a premium drink without sacrificing quality, taste, or health. YUZY ensures low sugar content, no harmful ingredients, and no artificial colors. Their commitment to 100% natural and certified ingredients happened organically and not by design, but they take great pride in it.

YUZY’s differentiation lies in its unwavering commitment to authenticity and quality. This approach mirrors the essence of Mexican and Latino culture, where the emphasis has always been on flavor, taste, and genuine experiences. YUZY successfully translated this into their bottles, offering consumers a genuine taste of Mexican culture.

Creating an Experience While Enjoying YUZY

YUZY caters to the stylish and bold, the ones who prefer to stand out rather than blend in. Their products are designed for those who want to make a statement and redefine cocktail culture. It’s not unlikely to see someone consuming YUZY and just know they’re the life of the party. Customers who enjoy drinking this unique beverage exude confidence, style, and a sense of fun. They’re the ones who arrive with unique, unexpected drinks in hand and the type of person everyone wants to hang around with.

YUZY’s products are designed to be versatile and accommodating. While they’re perfect for pouring over ice, some younger consumers enjoy drinking them straight from the bottle, which is where that bold quality really shines. Others get creative by adding additional alcohol or sparkling water to create their unique variations.

YUZY is all about celebrating individuality and allowing consumers to make their own choices, ensuring that everyone can savor their drinks exactly as they like them.

What the Future Holds

YUZY’s journey is far from over. The team has now expanded, and their new team members hold the same dedication to excellence as the founders.

As the only company specializing in Agave-based ready-to-drink cocktails, they have ambitious plans for the future. While they started with margaritas, their sights are set on expanding their lineup. The second phase will see the introduction of new agave-based beverages, including Mezcal. YUZY aims to bring the finest agave-based cocktails to consumers, showcasing the rich and diverse flavors of Mexico.

In a market where many brands are content to offer generic, carbonated beverages, YUZY stands out as a flavor-driven company that’s redefining what a premium cocktail should be. Their commitment to authenticity, quality, and innovation is not just a business approach. Instead, their focus is to reflect the rich, soulful experiences of their founders and their deep roots in Mexican culture.

How To Get Your Hands on YUZY

YUZY products are readily available online, with delivery to almost all states in the United States. Customers can purchase directly from their website and take advantage of promotions and special offers.

YUZY also plans to expand its presence in your favorite stores, ones that closely align with its vision of delivering high-quality ingredients. Local independent stores are also showing tremendous support for YUZY, making it likely that you’ll spot this unique beverage in a neighborhood store soon.

YUZY’s story has found a perfect expression in their premium cocktails. YUZY is not just another margarita, it’s a movement to savor the extraordinary and to create unforgettable moments, one sip at a time. This brand stands for innovation, culture, and the celebration of authentic flavors — a true game-changer in the cocktail industry.

Written by Shannon Sparks