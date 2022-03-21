In partnership with Ascend Agency

Most people often neglect their spiritual and mental wellness since their focus is geared towards their physiological needs. However, whenever people realize the importance of these things, they become more invested in improving these aspects of their health. One of the more popular means of improving overall health is somatic release breathwork, which connects a person’s body and mind.

Soul Journey Breathwork is a popular therapy clinic based in Tempe, Arizona, co-founded by Shannon Sperber. Soul Journey Breathwork utilizes the art of circular, connected breathing paired with rhythmic music to produce an emotional, cleansing release. This type of breath takes people out of their thinking minds and puts them into their bodies.

Somatic release through Soul Journey Breathwork’s method comes in many forms like shaking, crying, yelling and even laughing. Participants use their breath to engage their innate ability to heal and clear out anything that they need to let go of. They will also sweep out any blockages, restrictions, defenses, and pain that hold them back from being well.

Shannon, the mastermind behind Soul Journey Breathwork, worked as a home health physical therapist after earning her degree in exercise science. She holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy, which she received in 2008 before retiring to focus on motherhood. In 2020, Shannon was certified by HeartMath, and in 2021 she was certified as a breathwork facilitator.

Shannon’s kids are now 11 and 12 and watching them grow gives her utmost joy and fulfillment. She describes herself as a hands-on mom since she’s the one who makes their breakfast and drives them to school every day. Shannon loves greeting the sunrise with her husband by going for three-mile walks to keep them both fit and healthy. In addition, she loves lifting weights and practicing yoga and meditation to keep her grounded.

Shannon Sperber

In 2017, Shannon was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease that changed how she took care of her health. In a few years, Shannon was able to turn things around and heal herself using several different modalities. She went on a long healing journey where she discovered the power of breathing in regulating one’s nervous system. After experiencing the healing powers of breathwork, Shannon knew that she had to share it.

For Shannon, Somatic Release Breathwork is a unique experience due to its ability to give people the power to heal themselves. This experience maintains that people’s very own breath is their superpower, and with the breath, they can gain access to their subconscious. This is the same principle that healed Shannon, so she wants others to recover and feel their healing.